Vivo S60 And S60 Vitality Launched: AMOLED Display, 7,200mAh Massive Battery, And Premium Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo has introduced the Vivo S60 series smartphones in Chinese market expanding its mid-range segment. The company has also launched Vivo S60 Vitality Edition along with Vivo S60; both the handsets will go live for sale in China soon. These handsets are launched in multiple colour options and share a lot of similarities. Here is everything you need to know about the phone.

Vivo S60 and S60 Vitality Edition: Features and Specifications

The Vivo S60 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset also features IP69 + IP69 certifications for resistance against dust and water. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The handset is packed with a massive 7,200mAh battery supported by 90W wired charging. Meanwhile, the Vivo V60-Vitality Edition comes with the same display size, battery capacity, charging support, and OS. However, the key changes between both the models are as follows:

Dual Camera setup on rear camera offering 50MP primary and an 8MP Ultra-wide sensor

MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Full Power processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage

Vivo S60 and Vivo S60 Vitality Edition: Price and Availability

The Vivo S60 is introduced at a starting price of CNY 3,599 which is approximately Rs 50,000 for the base variant offering 12GB RAM and 215GB of RAM whereas the higher storage variant offering 12GB RAM +512GB of internal storage and 16GB RAM and512GB of onboard storage are priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 56,000) and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 62,000) respectively.

The Vivo S60 Vitality Edition start at CNY 3,499 which is approximately Rs 41,000 for the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and the higher storage variant offering 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced at CNY 3,499 which is roughly Rs 49,000.

Both the newly launched handsets will go live on sale in Chinese market on 3rd June 2026 via Vivo online store. The handsets will be available on Early Summer Green, Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Sea of Starts colour options.

India Launch of Vivo S60 and S60 Vitality Edition

The company has paused the S series in India, the last S series device Vivo S1 which was launched in 2019. However, some media reports suggest that the company is gearing up for comeback for S series through Vivo S2. The launch of Vivo S60 and S60 Vitality is almost impossible in India while the company can launch the handsets in other global market. Also Read: Apple Vision Pro Delayed As Company Works On Lighter, More Affordable Version And Prioritises Smart Glasses

