Twisha Sharma Death Case: Key Witness Alleges Attack by Husband’s Friends, CCTV Footage Emerges as Police Probe Threat Claims

A big development has happened in the Twisha Sharma death case. A key witness says he was attacked and threatened by friends of Twisha Sharmas husband, Samarth Singh in Bhopal. This incident was caught on CCTV cameras. It has raised concerns about keeping witnesses safe. The Central Bureau of Investigation is still looking into the death of Twisha Sharma.

Witness Alleges Assault and Intimidation

Neeraj Dubey is a witness. He runs a beauty salon near Samarth Singhs family home in Bhopals Katara Hills area. Neeraj Dubey says he was attacked on May 30 by four or five men who are believed to be friends of Samarth Singh. These men talked to Neeraj Dubey about his role as a witness in the Twisha Sharma case. They asked him why he was testifying against Samarth Singh.

Neeraj Dubey says these men yelled at him and threatened him. They even hit him when he stood up for himself. Neeraj Dubey is scared for his safety. He has asked the police for protection. The CCTV footage shows a group of men surrounding Neeraj Dubey before a fight starts. The police are looking at the footage to find out who was involved.

Complaint Filed With Police

After the attack Neeraj Dubey went to the Katara Hills police station. He wrote a complaint. He told the police who he thought was involved. He said they tried to make him change his testimony in the Twisha Sharma case. The police told Neeraj Dubey they will take action after they look at the evidence.

The police are looking at the CCTV footage. They are gathering information. They want to know if someone tried to scare Neeraj Dubey or make him change his story.

Twisha Sharma Case Remains Under Scrutiny

This attack on Neeraj Dubey happened while the Central Bureau of Investigation is still looking into the death of Twisha Sharma. Twisha Sharma was found dead at her home in Bhopal in May. Her family says her husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh treated her badly. They are being investigated.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is working hard to find out what happened. They made a scene of the crime using dummies. They did tests to check what the suspects and witnesses said. They are trying to figure out what happened before Twisha Sharma died.

Questions Over Witness Safety

The attack on Neeraj Dubey has raised concerns. People are worried about the safety of the witnesses, in the Twisha Sharma case. Lawyers say it is serious if someone tries to scare or influence a witness. The police are still looking into the attack. This will add attention to the Twisha Sharma case. The police will take action based on what they find out.