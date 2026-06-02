Bengaluru Man Tested Trading Platform Twice, Still Lost Rs 5.95 Crore: How Fake Trading Apps Trap Investors

Bengaluru Trading Scam: A 50-year-old man from Bengaluru, Karnataka, reportedly lost Rs 5.95 crore after investing in a fake online trading platform. It promised hefty profits and displayed fictitious balance amounts in a trading account. Reported first by Deccan Herald, the incident highlighted how investment scams were getting more sophisticated, and they also appear to be ensnaring prudent investors, who are generally thorough in verifying before investing enormous amounts.

The report said the victim invested through the platform and set up a second account to check the validity of the platform by himself. He said both accounts were making large profits, which convinced him the investment venture was real. Later, investigators said the platform showed profits that were not real and were designed to get people to invest more money.

How The Trading Scam Worked

The victim got into online trading through friends, the complaint says. He was interested in exploring investment options but unfamiliar with online trading. So he started searching for professional help on the internet. Later he met a woman through Goo and Facebook who claimed to be an investment guide. He was advised to open an account on a trading platform that looked legitimate and that showed regular profits.

The platform, he said, allowed him to withdraw a small amount first to build his confidence. Such withdrawals are a typical tactic used by the fraudsters to convince the victim that the investment is real. Once trust is established, the platform often encourages investors to invest bigger sums of money.

Why The Victim Believed It Was Real

The victim then allegedly signed up for a separate account on his own to check out the platform. Both accounts were profitable, and he was certain the trading business was legitimate.

Cybersecurity experts say it’s a common tactic in online investment frauds. The profits you see on a dashboard could be controlled by the fraudsters themselves and bear no relation to actual market activity. Investors are more likely to invest more funds as long as they see the balances growing.

The Biggest Warning Sign Of Trading Scam: Outlandish Returns

One of the most interesting details of the case is the platform has reported profits close to Rs 50 crore.

Financial advisers often warn that consistently high returns are a warning sign. When you’re making a real investment in the market, there’s risk, and abnormal profits with zero fluctuation are signals of a problem.

Common Tricks Used By Fake Trading Platforms

Scammers use similar tactics to lure investors:

Displays fictitious balances and profits from investments.

Offers initial withdrawal to build the user’s trust

Establishes credibility through social media, WhatsApp groups or web gurus.

Pressurizes investment rapidly

Gives exclusive, guaranteed, high return opportunities.

Creates an urgent demand to invest.

How Investors Can Protect Themselves Against The Trading Scam

Before investing through a trading platform, investors should ensure these precautionary measures:

Check the SEBI registration status of the broker. Check the platform’s registration in official government regulatory databases. Be wary of investment advisors who reach out through social media & messaging applications. Do not make transfers to personal bank accounts. Look into independent reviews, complaints and regulatory warnings. Caution with guarantees or extraordinary high returns.

Things To Remember Before Investing Online On Trading Platforms

The Bengaluru case is a lesson on how convincing sophisticated investment scams can be. Scammers create credibility with professional-looking platforms, fake profits, and successful initial withdrawals before asking for larger investments. One big lesson is for investors. Never trust profits shown on a platform. Ensure that the broker is registered with SEBI, check the credentials of the platform independently and beware of investment opportunities that offer very high returns with little risk.

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