CBSE OSM Controversy: Student researcher Sarthak Sidhant to present findings before Parliamentary panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will call upon 17-year-old student researcher Sarthak Sidhant to appear before its chair on Tuesday to voice his issue concerning the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, following widespread protests against the system in the wake of the CBSE Class 12 board examinations. The committee is expected to seek submissions and address concerns regarding the OSM system and the tendering process.

The 17-year-old student researcher entered the news after conducting an independent review and analysis of publicly accessible tender documents, which he shared on his website, questioning changes to eligibility and technical specifications across multiple tender rounds related to the OSM project.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will look at the concerns raised by the stakeholders, including students, regarding the evaluation system used for the CBSE Class 12 examination and the procurement process for the system.

Who is Sarthak Sidhant in the CBSE On-Screen Marking controversy

Sarthak Sidhant is a 17-year-old student who was thrust into the limelight last week when he conducted an independent review and analysis of publicly available tender documents, which he shared on his website, questioning changes to eligibility and technical specifications across multiple tender rounds related to the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) project.

As per his published data, changes made in successive rounds of the tender benefited someone. These accusations led to discussions and chatter by education activists and social media users. His work has now become a flashpoint in the larger argument about the transparency and accountability of school assessment systems.

What are the accusations in the OSM tender case

According to Sidhant, eligibility conditions and technical specifications were changed during the tender process in favour of a company that was involved in this project. The changes included clauses about prior blacklisting and performance. Sidhant noted that some of the demands were there in earlier versions of the tender documents but not later in the process.

The allegations have brought about calls for more oversight in the procurement process and a demand for an independent inquiry into the allegations. One thing remains clear: these accusations are allegations, and it is up to the relevant authorities to investigate the matter further.

Why is the parliamentary panel reviewing the CBSE OSM system

The Parliamentary Standing Committee will scrutinize concerns related to the implementation of the OSM system and the complaints lodged by the students against the Class 12 evaluation process. The review of the issue comes as a result of increasing interest in the matter and reports on the questions related to the tender-related issue.

The panel, by inviting the concerned parties and reviewing the information available, may consider addressing the technical and administrative concerns associated with the system. The presentation made by Sidhant will be a part of the review of the issue by the committee.

How have political leaders and opposition parties reacted to the OSM controversy

The issue has also attracted the attention of political leaders and opposition parties. Many political leaders have taken various allegations of the matter home, while other politicians have called for greater transparency in the procurement and evaluation process. The controversy spread mainly due to the social media chatter and media reports on the differences between the presidential tenders. At the same time, reports suggest that the government has invited information and explanations related to the matter, further increasing attention to the issues involved.

What’s next for the CBSE OSM case

The parliamentary panel’s review of the OSM controversy could provide further appreciation of the concerns related to the system and tender. Depending on the outcome of discussions and findings, recommendations may be made to address transparency, accountability and systems of oversight in examination-related MEs. For now, attention will continue to be on the proceedings of the committee and the presentation by Sarthak Sidhant, which has brought the issue to the forefront of the national debate.

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