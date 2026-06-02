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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 383 Points, Nifty Ends In Green Above 23,400

Stock Market Today Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 383 Points, Nifty Ends In Green Above 23,400

Stock Market Today Closing Bell: The Sensex surged 383 points and the Nifty closed above 23,400, led by IT stocks as investors awaited RBI policy cues.

Stock Market Today Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 383 Points, Nifty Ends In Green Above 23,400
Stock Market Today Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 383 Points, Nifty Ends In Green Above 23,400

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 16:18 IST

Stock Market Today, June 2 | Closing Bell: Indian benchmark indices closed in the green on Tuesday, June 2, after initially opening on a lower note and closing much higher by the end of the day. With the Sensex climbing over 380 points after a massive boost in IT shares and value buying in large caps, the Nifty 50 managed to stay well above the 23,400 mark. Investors were cautious of the upcoming macro triggers in the form of RBI policy announcements, inflation prints, monsoon trends and liquidity levels.

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell

Dalal Street ended the day on a positive note. The Sensex gained 382.50 points, or 0.52% to 74,649.84. The Nifty 50 ended the trading session higher by 100.95 points or 0.43% to 23,483.55.

This was a day when the index hit its day low on opening and tested key support levels during trading hours, and the open was the day’s low.

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The breadth of the market remained positive, with 2,222 shares advancing and 1,803 shares declining, while 165 shares traded flat. The purchasing in the market began at lower levels and helped the benchmark indices reverse early losses and make a bullish candlestick on the daily chart.

Stock Market Today: Sector-wise

The sectoral performance was predominantly positive, with IT being the undisputed king.

BSE Information Technology gained 4.40%, and the BSE Teck jumped 2.96%. Consumer durables added 1.23%, premium consumption 1.11%, services gained 1.11%, defence increased by 1.09% and telecommunication rose 0.95%.

Buying was also seen in Auto (+0.68%), Realty (+0.66%), PSU Bank (+0.59%), Capital Goods (+0.57%) and Metal (+0.48%).

However, pockets of weakness were seen with Healthcare losing 0.38% and Utilities (-0.61%) and Power (-0.61%), while PSU and Financial Services closed lower by a small margin.

Sector Change (%)
BSE Information Technology +4.40%
BSE Teck +2.96%
BSE Consumer Durables +1.23%
BSE Premium Consumption +1.11%
BSE India Defence +1.09%
BSE Telecommunication +0.95%
BSE Auto +0.68%
BSE Realty +0.66%
BSE Healthcare -0.38%
BSE Power -0.61%

Broader Markets Hold Steady

The wider market also joined the bounce-back. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.19%, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.40%. The Nifty Smallcap 250 index gained 0.53%, showing that the buying interest was not limited to the blue chips.

The MidCap index was up 0.33%, and the SmallCap index gained 0.50 per cent on the BSE.

Top Stock Market Gainers Today

Technology stocks led the gainers’ chart on strong buying interest across the sector.

Stock Gain (%)
TCS +6.69%
Infosys +5.61%
HCL Technologies +4.17%
Adani Enterprises +2.15%
Wipro +1.79%
Tech Mahindra +1.74%
Adani Ports +1.66%
Tata Motors PV +1.65%
Titan +1.50%
Max Healthcare +1.44%

Top Losers In Stock Market Today

Power, banking and select pharma names witnessed profit-booking during the session.

Stock Loss (%)
NTPC -2.98%
Axis Bank -1.76%
Power Grid -1.45%
HDFC Life -1.22%
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories -1.04%
Bajaj Auto -0.97%
ICICI Bank -0.73%
SBI Life -0.62%
Shriram Finance -0.61%
Bajaj Finance -0.56%

The Rupee Closes Lower Against The Dollar

The Indian rupee ended lower by 27 paise to 95.27 against the US dollar at close, compared to its earlier close of 95.00. The weaker rupee movement was observed even as the equity market sentiment was supportive.

What Led Today’s Rally?

Marketmen attributed today’s recovery to strong demand from the IT space along with continuous buying in the large-cap counters. With the earning season already in its last phase, the traders have now been directing their attention toward macroeconomic triggers like the south-west monsoon, inflation trends, RBI policy outcomes and the liquidity situation prevailing in the market.

Despite being present around the ongoing uncertain geopolitical situation in the Middle East, investors’ sentiment remained optimistic, with global risk appetite remaining high, which resulted in domestic indices paring the initial losses and ending on a higher note.

Dalal Street Closes Higher On IT Rally In Run-Up To RBI MPC Meeting

Dalal Street on Tuesday broke its four-session losing run with significant gains in IT biggies aiding the equity benchmarks to close higher. Even amid prevailing global worries, it looks like traders remain confident accumulating quality large-cap stocks at the existing valuations. RBI’s policy decision and a set of macroeconomic releases due next week are likely to drive market sentiment.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: ED Raids Vedanta Offices In Mumbai And Delhi Over Alleged FEMA Violations In Royalty Payments To Parent Firm

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Stock Market Today Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 383 Points, Nifty Ends In Green Above 23,400
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Stock Market Today Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 383 Points, Nifty Ends In Green Above 23,400

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Stock Market Today Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 383 Points, Nifty Ends In Green Above 23,400
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