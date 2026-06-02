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Home > Education News > NEET MDS Result 2026 Expected Shortly at natboard.edu.in; Check Merit List, Rank Details and Download steps

NEET MDS Result 2026 Expected Shortly at natboard.edu.in; Check Merit List, Rank Details and Download steps

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon release NEET MDS Result 2026 on its official website.

NEET MDS 2026
NEET MDS 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 10:32 IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release NEET MDS Result 2026 on its official websites. The candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) examination on May 2 are expecting the merit list to be announced soon, which is crucial for them to pursue postgraduate dental education across all the Indian states. NBEMS has not announced the exact time of publication, but it is sure that the result would be announced within the given deadline. The candidates will be notified through their official websites and will be able to access their merit list and ranks thereafter. NEET MDS is an entrance exam conducted every year by the National Board of Examinations for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses conducted by dental colleges in India. The entrance exam is mandated for thousands of aspirants who want to pursue a dental career via All India Quota and other state-based counselling.

When will NEET-MDS Result 2026 be announced

NBEMS has not confirmed the specific time for NEET MDS Result 2026 announcement, however, it is expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for the result updates.

The board has decided to declare the result in the form of merit lists and not in the form of individual scorecard. The board will release the detailed score card through candidate login at a later point. Candidate should keep the registration details handy to avoid any delay while accessing the result-related information once it is declared.

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What will be the content of NEET MDS 2026 merit list

The NEET MDS result will be released in the form of separate merit list documents. One merit list will comprise of the rank of candidates who have qualified the NEET MDS exam. The other merit list may comprise of the rank of candidates who have the eligibility for 50 percent All India Quota (AIQ).

The list is expected to have the following details of the candidate, roll number, registration number, marks out of 960, All India Rank (AIR). The candidate needs to verify all the details listed in the merit list carefully and need to report if there is any mismatch in it through the mandatory channel. 

How NEET MDS Result 2026 can be downloaded

The merit list can be accessed online after the NEET MDS result announcement in a few steps. First, candidates can enter official NBEMS websites. Click the ‘Examinations’ tab on the home page and select NEET MDS 2026 from a list of examinations. Click result notification’ and open the PDF result query list.

After opening the file, you can search roll number and your rank using the search option. Candidates can download and save the PDF for admission and counselling in future. It will be useful to keep a copy of the result for allotment of seat and document verification.

What next after NEET MDS 2026 result

After the result of NEET MDS 2026, the admission process will go ahead for the counselling process. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start All India Quota counselling registration soon after the merit list revelation. Candidates will have to complete counselling registration, choice filling, allotment and document verification for MDS courses within due dates. Admission to MDS courses will be based on merit, seat availability and counselling rules. Candidates have to be vigilant to official notifications and keep all documents ready for their counselling to go ahead smoothly.

Also Read: JAC JTET 2026 Registrations Close Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern and How to Apply

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NEET MDS Result 2026 Expected Shortly at natboard.edu.in; Check Merit List, Rank Details and Download steps
Tags: NBEMS result 2026NEET MDS merit list 2026NEET MDS Result 2026NEET MDS result dateNEET MDS scorecard

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NEET MDS Result 2026 Expected Shortly at natboard.edu.in; Check Merit List, Rank Details and Download steps
NEET MDS Result 2026 Expected Shortly at natboard.edu.in; Check Merit List, Rank Details and Download steps
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NEET MDS Result 2026 Expected Shortly at natboard.edu.in; Check Merit List, Rank Details and Download steps

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