JAC JTET 2026 Registrations Close Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern and How to Apply

The application has to be submitted for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 till June 2. Today is the last day to apply for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2026, which will be conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The state-level eligibility examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 14, 2026, for a teaching job at a primary/upper primary school in Jharkhand. The JTET is an open all-India examination. The JTET has to be applied for through official JTET portal. Candidates have to fill their basic details, education details, category and other details before applying for JTET 2026. JTET is an exam conducted to enrol primary (Class 1 to 5) and upper primary (Class 6 to 8) school teachers in Jharkhand. Passing the exam does not mean recruitment. Candidates have to go through the selection processes notified by recruiting authorities themselves.

How to apply for JAC JTET 2026

For candidates who have not filled the application form yet, they have to visit the official JTET website to fill their details online. In order to apply for JAC JTET 2026, candidates have to fill in all the details such as personal details, education details and category-related details, and not forgetting other details before the fee to be filled.

Candidates can easily keep a copy of the application form and payment receipt for future reference after successful submission.

Due to the fact that the registration has just ended today, this is a very strong recommendation to graduates not to fill the registration at the very last moment in the hope of technical glitches not occurring for them.

What is the JAC JTET 2026 test pattern

The exam for Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in offline mode with the help of OMR answer sheets. Multiple choice questions will be asked and there won’t be any negative marking for the wrong answers.

Both paper 1 and paper 2 will be of 150 marks each and will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes, the exam papers will be in Hindi and English so that all those who like either language can choose the paper which they are comfortable in.

Paper 1 is for those whose objective is to have eligibility for Primary-level teaching and for Paper 2 is for teaching at Upper Primary level.

Who can qualify for JTET 2026

For Primary level teaching eligibility, candidate should have passed class 12 with prescribed minimum marks and also hold a recognised Diploma in elementary education or equivalent qualification. Also, ineligible candidates qualifying via certain integrated teacher education programmes and special education qualifications also qualify for this examination.

For upper primary level teaching eligibility, candidates should hold graduation with professional teaching qualifications such as D.El.Ed or B.Ed., and candidates who joined integrated courses, BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed are also eligible for this examination.

Candidates should check the premises of the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification before applying for this examination.

What are the criteria to qualify for JTET 2026

Minimum qualifying marks vary for different categories. General and EWS category candidates should get a minimum of 60 per cent marks to meet the eligibility criteria for this exam. Candidates of BC-1 and BC-2 categories should get a minimum of 55 per cent marks to qualify for this exam.

On the other hand, candidates of SC, ST PVTG and Divyang should score a minimum of 52 per cent in the examination to be considered eligible for this exam.

JAC has also announced a one-time age relaxation to make up for the delay between successive cycles of the examination for eligible candidates who may have crossed the age limit in the period between the examinations. Now with only two weeks more to JACT 2026 and portal open till today, candidates are expected to focus on their final preparations, ensuring they complete all the necessary formalities in the application process.



Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026: How to Apply for Verification of Marks And Re-evaluation Step-By-Step Guide Here