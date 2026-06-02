LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
colombo business news Iowa Mass Shooting benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting signature forgery DCA rules for UAE apple EPFO colombo business news Iowa Mass Shooting benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting signature forgery DCA rules for UAE apple EPFO colombo business news Iowa Mass Shooting benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting signature forgery DCA rules for UAE apple EPFO colombo business news Iowa Mass Shooting benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting signature forgery DCA rules for UAE apple EPFO
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
colombo business news Iowa Mass Shooting benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting signature forgery DCA rules for UAE apple EPFO colombo business news Iowa Mass Shooting benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting signature forgery DCA rules for UAE apple EPFO colombo business news Iowa Mass Shooting benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting signature forgery DCA rules for UAE apple EPFO colombo business news Iowa Mass Shooting benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting signature forgery DCA rules for UAE apple EPFO
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD

When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD

The southwest monsoon's arrival over Kerala is expected to be gradual, as key atmospheric conditions required for a strong onset are still developing, according to the IMD.

When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD (AI Generated Image)
When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 09:50 IST

The southeast monsoon could also be delayed over Kerala as the latest model runs of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggest the necessary upper-level winds to promote a strong onset would be established only after June 5-6. The IMD’s Global Forecast System (GFS) foretells that the monsoon’s entry into Kerala would be slow and shaky, rather than strong, meaning the onset of the rain will be weak before gaining strength. The new forecasts followed the weather agency’s previous predictions, which were not fully realized for the onset of the monsoon around May 26 and then in the second week of June from June 2 to 4. While the pre monsoon rains have already seen some areas of Kerala experience rainfall, the full set of conditions necessary for an official declaration of monsoon onset is still developing, meteorologists say.

When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check Latest Date

According To Media reports, The southwest monsoon is now predicted to move into portions of Kerala and adjacent Tamil Nadu in the next three to four days, according to the most recent forecasts. Strong moisture inflows from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are supporting the monsoon, which is effectively hovering around Kerala’s coastline, according to weather experts. However, broad and persistent monsoon rainfall has not yet established itself throughout the state.

Why Is There A Delay In Monsoon Reaching Kerala?

The IMD‘s current analysis blamed the deferment on an incoming western disturbance which brings moisture from the west and affects the movement of air over northern India. It has to travel away for the upper level easterly winds that prevail over southern India to build up enough strength to support a strong monsoon flow. Currently, rainfall and cloudiness over Kerala are mostly satisfying the necessary conditions for monsoon declaration, while the westerly winds near the Arabian Sea are still not strong enough. Another factor cited was recent cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal that stunted and weakened the monsoon wind change, delaying the season’s progress towards the Indian continent.

You Might Be Interested In

What Are The Three Conditions Stated By IMD Regarding Monsoon In Kerala?

The IMD says that three conditions are necessary for the official declaration of the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala. These include rain in the state of Kerala for more than 60 per cent of the monitoring stations; enough cloud cover and strong enough westerly winds over the Arabian Sea. Weather scientists think that the wind flow may start gathering force in the next few days, paving the way for the monsoon to enter into Kerala soon. Forecasters now believe that the monsoon is right at the southern coast and could get here in days if the weather conditions remain favorable.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Capital Records Coolest Start To June, Check 10-Day Forecast

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD
Tags: IMD forecastindia meteorological departmentKerala MonsoonKerala weathermonsoon 2026southwest monsoonWhen Will Monsoon Reach Kerala

RELATED News

Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Capital Records Coolest Start To June

Vijay’s Thanksgiving Rally In Trichy Draws Massive Crowds | WATCH

How To Apply For West Bengal’s Annapurna Yojana 2026?

Punjab Gas Leaks

DK Shivakumar Cabinet: Who May Take Oath on June 3?

LATEST NEWS

Lalit Modi Comes Out In Support of Former Girlfriend Sushmita Sen Over 'Gold Digger' Tag

When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD

Global Stock Markets 2026: US Stock Market | UK Stock Market | Asian Stock Markets Updates

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hold Or Rise Today? Check Fuel Rates On June 2

Watch: Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Vulgar’ Animal Inspection Scenes, ‘Perverted And Disgusting Behaviour’

‘God Gifted Talent’: Former World Cup Winner Compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar

JAC JTET 2026 Registrations Close Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern and How to Apply

Stock Market Today: Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Rupee Updates

North India Weather Alert: Western Disturbance To Exit Soon But IMD Warns of Thunderstorms

Telangana Formation Day 2026: Are Banks, Offices & Markets Open Or Closed Today?

When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD
When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD
When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD
When Will Monsoon Reach Kerala? Check The Latest Onset Date Forecast By IMD

QUICK LINKS