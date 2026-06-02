Weather Today (2 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

Weather Today (2 June, 2026) Live Updates: Even with the cloudy weather hovering around, heatwave like conditions might still hang on in a few isolated pockets over central and western India. Weather specialists said, people should drink water regularly, try not to stay out for extra time during the busiest afternoon window, and keep checking the local forecasts.

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India Weather Today (2 June, 2026) Live Updates: On Tuesday, June 2 a sort of mix thunderstorms, heavy rain , gusty winds and some intense heat is expected over different stretches of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a set of weather alerts, with multiple regions under watch at the same time. In several areas of the north east and east, rain and lightning based thunderstorms are likely, while some parts of central and western India may still feel hot and muggy. The progress of the southwest monsoon is also being closely monitored, because weather systems are still likely to trigger pre monsoon showers across a good number of places. As per IMD forecasts, around 17 states have now been placed under rain and thunderstorm alerts for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, strong winds could reach 60-80 kmph in regions such as Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam. Lightning activity is also expected, and isolated spells of very heavy rainfall may occur. People have been advised to stay cautious, mainly where falling trees could happen, where power disruptions may occur, and where traffic disturbances might build up. In the national capital region, which covers Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and nearby areas , the sky is likely to stay partly cloudy. During afternoon and evening, light rain is possible, plus thunderstorms and gusty winds that can show up quickly. Wind speeds could go up to 40-60 kmph, which may give brief relief from the scorching heat that had been hanging over the area in recent weeks. Similar patterns are also expected across several portions of northwestern India.

At the same time, heavy rainfall warnings are still on the books for parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, the Northeast and the nearby eastern stretch of the country. Tourist destinations in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Goa and the north eastern states could also get fairly strong showers, which may mess with travel plans a bit. Meanwhile in Maharashtra, places like Mumbai, Pune and Thane are expected to see rain, thunderstorm activity and gusts.