Russia Bans Aviation Fuel Export Until November 30, Here’s How It Could Affect India

Russia has announced a temporary ban on aviation fuel exports through November 30 as authorities move to protect domestic fuel reserves amid lower refinery output and ongoing disruptions across the country’s energy infrastructure. In a statement released on Monday, the Kremlin said the measure is intended to maintain balance within the domestic fuel market and ensure sufficient supplies remain available for local demand.

‘The aim of this decision is to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market,’ the government stated. The move comes after multiple reports suggested Moscow was considering restrictions on diesel and jet fuel exports. Those discussions gained momentum as refinery operating rates fell to multi-year lows following a series of drone and missile attacks on Russian energy facilities.

Refinery Disruptions Drive Policy Shift

Over recent months, Russia’s energy infrastructure, including oil refineries and major pipeline networks, has faced an intensified campaign of attacks by Kyiv.

The strikes have affected the country’s fuel-processing capacity, prompting authorities to take steps aimed at securing domestic inventories, particularly ahead of periods of increased seasonal demand. Russia remains one of the world’s leading exporters of refined petroleum products, traditionally shipping significant volumes of diesel and aviation fuel to international markets.

Export Ban Exempts Existing Agreements

The government clarified that the latest export restrictions will not apply to fuel deliveries conducted under existing intergovernmental agreements.

Moscow, one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers, has previously imposed limits on automobile fuel exports as it navigates growing market pressures during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. At the same time, Kyiv has expanded its operations targeting Russian energy assets in recent weeks while continuing to face daily missile and drone attacks.

(Inputs From ANI)

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