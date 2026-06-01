LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship

UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship

The UK is accelerating efforts to implement its Free Trade Agreement with India, with Trade Secretary Peter Kyle visiting New Delhi for talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The deal aims to boost trade, reduce tariffs, support businesses, create jobs, and strengthen economic ties amid global economic uncertainty.

UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship (Via X)
UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 20:03 IST

Businesses and consumers across Britain and India are set to receive a timely boost in the face of global economic shocks, as the UK ramps up work this week to bring the UK-India Free Trade Agreement into force as soon as possible. Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle will arrive in New Delhi tomorrow (2 June) to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss bringing the FTA into force as quickly as possible, a priority for both governments.

And as global conflicts including the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz are causing economic shocks across the world’s biggest economies, Peter Kyle sees advancing the UK’s vital economic partnership with India as a key priority, with significant mutual benefits.

The Trade Secretary’s visit during this time of rapid global change signals the UK’s determination to unlock the next phase of our modern economic partnership with India, so it can deliver growth for people in both countries. Bilateral trade is already worth £48 billion a year and the FTA will liberalise 99% of UK tariffs and 90% of Indian tariffs, supporting cheaper, quicker, and easier exports and trade between our markets.

You Might Be Interested In

The Trade Secretary will also meet with Indian and British industry leaders aiming to support businesses to prepare for the deal coming into force.

The UK-India FTA is the biggest and most economically significant bilateral trade deal the UK has agreed since leaving the European Union. It covers 30 chapters – including standalone chapters on gender, innovation, environment, and labour – making it one of the most comprehensive trade deals that India has ever signed.

The visit follows the Prime Minister’s trade mission to India late last year, where he and the Trade Secretary were joined in Mumbai by 125 of the UK’s most prominent CEOs, entrepreneurs and business leaders, unlocking significant opportunities for British business across numerous industries following the signature of the FTA.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: “From whisky to automotives, this landmark deal will unlock massive opportunities for businesses and consumers in the UK and India.

“I’m here in New Delhi to progress implementing this win-win agreement, which is worth billions to our economies.

“I look forward to working with Piyush Goyal to make sure everybody can start to feel the benefits as soon as possible.”

The UK Government is committed to delivering the certainty and stability that businesses need to grow in tough times. The trade deals we have struck with partners around the world support businesses to export and grow, boost jobs and increase wages. In May, the UK became the first G7 country to agree a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council. This marked the fifth agreement following major deals with India, the US, the EU and South Korea.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship
Tags: bilateral trade UK Indiafree trade deal implementationhome-hero-pos-6India UK economic partnershipPeter Kyle India visitPiyush Goyal trade talksUK India business relationsUK India trade agreementUK-India FTA

RELATED News

Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge

BigBloc Construction Ltd Reports Revenue from Operations of Rs. 283.42 crore in FY26, a rise of 26.2 Percent Y-o-Y

Cordlife India’s “Save The Sibling” Initiative Brings New Hope for Thalassemia Families

Shiprocket SHIVIR 2026 Is Coming to Mumbai, and India’s Commerce Builders Are Already Talking

The Cube Club Creates World Record with 10,000 Plant Green Installation, Celebrates 1 Lakh Tree Plantation Milestone with Jackie Shroff

LATEST NEWS

UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship

After E20 Petrol, Diesel-Isobutanol Blend Mandate Likely Soon

Students Protest Outside Education Ministry

TMC Expels 2 MLAs Amid Signature Forgery Case

Vijay’s Thanksgiving Rally In Trichy Draws Massive Crowds | WATCH

WWE RAW (June 1, 2026): Full Match Card, King & Queen of The Ring Matches, Start Time, Live Streaming and Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Pakistan & Rest of the World

Raakh OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Ali Fazal And Sonali Bendre’s Thriller?

DGCA New Rules For Flyers

Samsung Surpasses Micron, Becomes World’s Largest Automotive Memory Chip Supplier

‘Meet Me at the Airport’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Announces Delhi Protest, Reveals Step-by-Step Jantar Mantar Plan

UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship
UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship
UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship
UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship

QUICK LINKS