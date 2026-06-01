LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk Ceasefire talks bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk Ceasefire talks bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk Ceasefire talks bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk Ceasefire talks bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk Ceasefire talks bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk Ceasefire talks bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge

Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge

Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 19:14 IST

New Delhi [India], June 01: At the peak of this monsoon season, health experts are highly recommending citizens to stay alert as the cases of dengue fever are increasing across the region. The steep rise in stagnant water areas, garbage dumps, and other unhygienic places results in a major source of mosquito breeding grounds. This particularly makes the monsoon season of the year dangerous, with the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses. Early and accurate diagnosis with timely medical care of dengue is crucial to avoid life-threatening situations and other complications.

Dengue fever is caused by a mosquito named Aedes Aegypti and represents symptoms that can be easily mistaken for other viral infections. While ignorance and relying on temporary relief worsen the condition, timely testing and medical attention can save one from the prevailing consequences. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to the experts of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda,“Alter your diet, enhance your immunity, eat healthy, stay hygienic, and adopt some simple steps to safeguard yourself from increasing waterborne diseases. This will turn the monsoon season into a happy and carefree time full of enjoyment.”

Renowned Ayurvedic hospital, Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, and its experts are highly experienced and share a few tips to prevent, diagnose, and care for the disease, dengue. 

Key tips for diagnosing dengue early 

The global dengue situation is worsening with each passing year, recording 14.1 million dengue cases in 2024. These figures cross last year’s records by 7 million. Dengue is caused by one of the four dengue viruses, which typically lasts between 8-10 days. The first step in diagnosing dengue is to observe the early symptoms that arise in the body. These are:

  • Sudden High Fever (104⁰F/40°C)
  • Severe Headache
  • Pain in the eyes
  • Muscle & joint pain 
  • Skin rashes are visible after 2-5 days of fever
  • Nausea & Vomiting
  • Loss of appetite

With the onset of these symptoms, one needs to be careful about health. The next step is to accurately diagnose the severity of the condition. For this, there are some specific tests required, especially during the early stages:

  • NS1 Antigen Test (within the first week of symptoms)
  • IgM and IgG Antibody Tests (from day 5 onward)
  • CBC (Complete Blood Count) to monitor platelet levels 

Precautions to Prevent Dengue

Here are some of the tips and precautions required to keep you and your loved ones away from dangerous mosquito-borne fever during the monsoon season. 

  1. Eliminate Stagnant Water: As this is the primary source of mosquito breeding, remove all such origins from the surroundings. Majorly, these include water coolers, flower pots, buckets, dustbins, and open drains etc. 
  1. Clean Water Storage: Water storage in and around the house, including tanks, big containers, or buckets, must be frequently cleaned and covered to prevent mosquito production. 
  1. Frequently check surroundings: One needs to be attentive and check regularly the areas where water can accumulate. These are the gutters, drains, pits, and plant saucers.
  1. Install Protective Measures: Another major change initiated during the monsoon season is to install mosquito sleeping nets. Also, ensure the doors and windows are protected to keep the mosquitoes out of the house.
  1. Maintain Clean Surroundings: A clean and tidy environment ensures no harmful mosquitoes are around. Therefore, initiate steps towards maintaining hygiene at home, office, and other public surroundings. Another step for cleanliness is to dispose of the garbage properly and avoid the dumping areas if nearby, as they create potential breeding sites. 

Care required during Dengue Fever

Though dengue fever is not contagious but basic care, treatment, and medication are a must for the person with it. Ayurveda focuses on balancing the tridoshas and enhancing immunity to fight against this fever. Some of the steps required for dengue fever care are:

  1. Rest: A crucial step towards recovery. Focus on complete rest as long as the symptoms persist.
  1. Hydration: Drink plenty of fluids, including juices, soups, coconut water, etc., to prevent dehydration and excess body weakening.
  1. Diet: Eat a well-balanced and healthy diet that is easy to digest. Ensure small and frequent meals to avoid an upset stomach.
  1. Herbal Remedies: Best herbs to tackle dengue fever are giloy, spirulina, wheat grass, papaya leaves, tulsi, amla, etc. One can incorporate it every day in the form of juice,  herbal tea, or capsules for better results. 

Conclusion

As the monsoon season also brings the risk of a dengue outbreak, early diagnosis remains a crucial step in controlling the disease. Recognising the warning signs and symptoms like headache, high fever, muscle pain, etc., requires immediate medical attention to avoid further consequences. For altered personalized treatment plans and root cause recovery, you can contact Dr. Sharda Ayurveda. With herb-based medication, a healthy diet, and lifestyle, one can get rid of such illnesses easily. 

For inquiries or appointments, please contact:

Dr. Sharda Ayurveda

Website:www.drshardaayurveda.com

Email: info@drshardaayurveda.com

Follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for daily wellness tips

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

After E20 Petrol, Diesel-Isobutanol Blend Mandate Likely Soon

This Is Your Moment in Indian Legal History. Don’t Miss It.

Students Protest Outside Education Ministry

BigBloc Construction Ltd Reports Revenue from Operations of Rs. 283.42 crore in FY26, a rise of 26.2 Percent Y-o-Y

TMC Expels 2 MLAs Amid Signature Forgery Case

LATEST NEWS

Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge

TMC Expels 2 MLAs Amid Signature Forgery Case

Cordlife India’s “Save The Sibling” Initiative Brings New Hope for Thalassemia Families

Vijay’s Thanksgiving Rally In Trichy Draws Massive Crowds | WATCH

WWE RAW (June 1, 2026): Full Match Card, King & Queen of The Ring Matches, Start Time, Live Streaming and Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Pakistan & Rest of the World

Raakh OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Ali Fazal And Sonali Bendre’s Thriller?

DGCA New Rules For Flyers

Samsung Surpasses Micron, Becomes World’s Largest Automotive Memory Chip Supplier

‘Meet Me at the Airport’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Announces Delhi Protest, Reveals Step-by-Step Jantar Mantar Plan

Apple Vision Pro Delayed As Company Works On Lighter, More Affordable Version And Prioritises Smart Glasses

Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge
Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge
Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge
Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge

QUICK LINKS