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Home > Health News > What is Alpha-Gal Syndrome? Man Reveals Painful Symptoms After Tick Bite | Watch

What is Alpha-Gal Syndrome? Man Reveals Painful Symptoms After Tick Bite | Watch

A viral video showing a man suffering from Alpha-gal syndrome has sparked concern during tick season. Here's what causes the rare meat allergy, its symptoms, and how experts recommend preventing tick bites.

What is Alpha-Gal Syndrome? Man Reveals Painful Symptoms After Tick Bite | Watch (Photo: X)
What is Alpha-Gal Syndrome? Man Reveals Painful Symptoms After Tick Bite | Watch (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 01:36 IST

A viral video on social media has renewed attention to Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), a rare tick-borne disorder that can cause allergic reactions after eating red meat and other animal products.  The clip features a man who claims he developed the condition following a tick bite. In the video, he points to visible swelling and irritation on his face and neck while describing how the allergy has dramatically changed his diet and daily life.

The caption accompanying the video states, ‘A man has become one of the 450,000 Americans affected by alpha-gal syndrome, a tick-borne meat allergy that triggers painful allergic reactions to animal products.’ The man can be heard saying, ‘Look at my face and my neck. I can’t eat meat anymore. I can’t have any animal products. It’s in everything.’

Viral Video Sparks Discussion About Tick-Borne Illnesses

As warmer weather arrives and outdoor activities increase, health experts are once again warning people about diseases transmitted by ticks. Among them is Alpha-gal syndrome, an allergy that has gained increasing attention across the United States in recent years. Dr. Teri Stapleton of Paducah, Kentucky, told WPSD Local 6 that Alpha-gal syndrome is one of the conditions she frequently encounters among patients during tick season.

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What Exactly Is Alpha-Gal Syndrome?

Alpha-gal syndrome is a potentially life-threatening allergy to a sugar molecule known as galactose-α-1,3-galactose, or alpha-gal. The molecule is found naturally in most mammals, including cows, pigs, and sheep, but not humans. Certain species of ticks can inject alpha-gal into a person’s bloodstream with a bite, triggering an allergic response in the immune system, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Once sensitized, a person may have allergic reactions to eating red meats such as beef, pork, or lamb. Some people may also develop reactions to milk products, gelatin, some medications, and other products containing mammalian ingredients.

Common Alpha-Gal Syndrome Symptoms

The severity of Alpha-Gal Syndrome varies from person to person. Some individuals experience mild reactions, while others may develop life-threatening symptoms. Common symptoms include:

  • Hives and itchy skin rashes
  • Swelling of the lips, face, throat, or tongue
  • Stomach cramps and abdominal pain
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Indigestion or heartburn
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Dizziness or fainting

Health authorities say the majority of Alpha-gal syndrome cases in the United States are linked to bites from the lone star tick. In some cases, blacklegged ticks and western blacklegged ticks have also been associated with the condition. The CDC estimates that as many as 450,000 Americans could be affected by Alpha-gal syndrome. 

Living With Alpha-Gal Syndrome

For many patients, Alpha-gal syndrome requires significant and long-term lifestyle changes. Avoiding red meat and carefully checking ingredient labels often become part of daily life. One patient, Allison Mangrum, described the impact the condition had on her personal and professional interests.

‘It is super life-altering. I try to stick more with single whole foods instead of things that have a lot of different ingredients,’ said Allison Mangrum. Mangrum explained that the diagnosis led to major changes in activities that once played a central role in life.

‘I was actually really involved in the hunting industry, and I was actually on a TV show. I quit all of that because I was like, if I can’t eat, then I’m definitely not going to be harvesting animals for the fun of it. Then, the fear of being bitten again, because it can actually make your reactions a lot worse if you get bitten again,’ they added.

Growing Awareness During Tick Season

The viral video has served as a reminder of the growing concern surrounding Alpha-gal syndrome and other tick-borne illnesses. As tick activity increases during the summer months, medical professionals continue encouraging people to take precautions outdoors and seek medical advice if unusual allergic reactions occur after consuming red meat or animal-based products.

With awareness of the condition rising, experts hope that greater education about tick bite prevention can help reduce future cases and improve early diagnosis.

ALSO READ: Iran-US Ceasefire Under Strain? Tehran Warns Israel Over New Beirut Strikes

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What is Alpha-Gal Syndrome? Man Reveals Painful Symptoms After Tick Bite | Watch

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What is Alpha-Gal Syndrome? Man Reveals Painful Symptoms After Tick Bite | Watch
What is Alpha-Gal Syndrome? Man Reveals Painful Symptoms After Tick Bite | Watch
What is Alpha-Gal Syndrome? Man Reveals Painful Symptoms After Tick Bite | Watch
What is Alpha-Gal Syndrome? Man Reveals Painful Symptoms After Tick Bite | Watch

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