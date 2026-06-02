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Home > World News > Iran-US Ceasefire Under Strain? Tehran Warns Israel Over New Beirut Strikes

Iran-US Ceasefire Under Strain? Tehran Warns Israel Over New Beirut Strikes

Iran has warned that any violation of the ceasefire agreement applies across all fronts, including Lebanon, after Israel ordered fresh strikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah positions.

Iran-US Ceasefire Under Strain? Tehran Warns Israel Over New Beirut Strikes (Photo: X)
Iran-US Ceasefire Under Strain? Tehran Warns Israel Over New Beirut Strikes (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 00:22 IST

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday sharply criticized what he described as recent violations of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States in the context of Israel’s military operations in Lebanon. He stressed that the agreement clearly extends to all fronts, including Lebanon, and cautioned against actions that could undermine the fragile truce. In a post on X, Araghchi warned that any breach in one theater would be treated as a violation of the entire agreement and could trigger wider consequences. ‘For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation,’ the post read.

Iran Issues Warning as Regional Tensions Escalate

Araghchi’s remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to carry out strikes against what Israel described as Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut. The announcement was made in a statement posted on X by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which said the strikes would target locations in Beirut’s Dahia Quarter.

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‘Following the Hezbollah terrorist organisation’s repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and its attacks against our civilians and cities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to strike terror targets in the Dahia Quarter of Beirut,’ the PMO wrote on X.

Netanyahu Announces Capture of Beaufort Castle

On Sunday, Netanyahu claimed Israeli forces had captured Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon despite the ongoing ceasefire and instructed the military to further expand operations inside Lebanese territory. Addressing the nation in a televised statement, Netanyahu described the development as a major military achievement and a symbol of national unity.

‘Last night, our heroic fighters captured the Beaufort castle. They proudly raised the flag of the State of Israel and the flag of the Golani Brigade there,’ Netanyahu said in a televised statement. ‘I remind you that 44 years ago, this place was a symbol of a heroic battle by our fighters, but it was also a symbol of deep division among us. Today, we returned to Beaufort differently. We returned united, determined, and stronger than ever,’ he added.

Netanyahu further stated that the capture represented a significant shift in Israel’s military campaign and demonstrated the determination and unity of Israeli forces.

Iranian Officials Reinforce Deterrence Message

Adding to the rhetoric, the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai issued a warning on X directed at those challenging Tehran’s position in the region. ‘Cross Iran’s red lines and the response won’t be subtle. A proper beating awaits those who test them.’

The statements come as tensions across West Asia remain elevated, with the ceasefire facing increasing strain amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington aimed at achieving a broader settlement to the conflict.

Trump Seeks Revisions to Proposed Iran Ceasefire Framework

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has reportedly requested additional revisions to a proposed agreement with Iran designed to extend the ceasefire. The latest draft reportedly includes a 60-day suspension of hostilities, measures to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for resuming negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. However, no formal agreement has been finalized yet.

A high-level White House meeting held on Friday to reach a ‘final determination’ concluded without a decision. Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains a non-negotiable condition.

Iran Demands Strong Guarantees Before Any Agreement

According to Axios, cited by CBS News, Trump sought multiple revisions during Friday’s discussions and has continued to push for further changes. A White House official reinforced that stance. ‘President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines.’

The current proposal also addresses Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and could potentially unlock billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets through sanctions relief if talks move forward. The document has reportedly been framed as a memorandum of understanding, pending approval from both sides.

Iranian officials, however, have emphasized that any agreement must contain strong guarantees protecting Tehran’s interests. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran would reject any deal unless its rights are fully safeguarded. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also urged caution regarding ongoing negotiations.

‘Until a conclusion is reached… everything that is being said now is speculation.’

(Inputs From ANI)

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Iran-US Ceasefire Under Strain? Tehran Warns Israel Over New Beirut Strikes
Tags: abbas araghchiBeirut strikesbenjamin netanyahudonald trumpgeopoliticshezbollahIran nuclear talksiran us ceasefireIsrael Hezbollah CeasefireIsrael Lebanon conflictLebanon conflictMiddle East Newsstrait of hormuzUS-Iran relationsWest Asia tensions

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