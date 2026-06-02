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Home > World News > Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Off Southern Italy Coast

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Off Southern Italy Coast

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Tyrrhenian Sea off the southern coast of Italy, according to seismological agencies. The deep-focus quake was felt in parts of southern Italy, with authorities monitoring possible impacts and aftershocks.

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Off Southern Italy Coast (Photo generated by AI)
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Off Southern Italy Coast (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 04:44 IST

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck beneath the Tyrrhenian Sea off Italy’s western and southern coastline, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences and other monitoring agencies. The tremor was recorded offshore and classified as a deep-focus event, occurring hundreds of kilometers below the surface. Initial reports indicate the quake originated around the Tyrrhenian Sea region near the southern part of the Italian peninsula. Early estimates suggest that the surface shaking will be limited because of the quake’s depth, compared to shallow earthquakes of similar magnitude.

Seismologists said deep earthquakes in this region are linked to the complex subduction zone beneath southern Italy, where the African tectonic plate is moving beneath the Eurasian plate. Authorities across southern Italy briefly reviewed seismic alerts and monitoring systems following the event, but no immediate major structural damage was reported in early updates.

Why was this earthquake different?

Experts say that the fact that the earthquake struck at an unusually deep level helped reduce its surface effects. Deep-focus earthquakes tend to release energy well below the crust and so can mitigate the shaking felt at ground level despite a high magnitude.

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Though the quake was offshore, it was felt by seismic networks throughout Italy and nearby regions. The agencies are still monitoring aftershocks and seismic activity in the region. The Tyrrhenian Sea area remains one of the most seismically active areas in Europe, due to the ongoing tectonic movements beneath the Mediterranean basin.

Seismic context in southern Italy

Southern Italy is located in a seismically active region due to the interaction of the major tectonic plates, resulting in a relatively high probability of earthquakes, both shallow and deep. There have been no reports of damage or injuries from this particular quake, but scientists say the fault systems in the region should be monitored because of their long-term seismic risk.


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Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Off Southern Italy Coast
Tags: Europe earthquake 2026GFZ reportItaly earthquakeseismic activity Italysouthern Italy newsTyrrhenian Sea earthquake

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Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Off Southern Italy Coast

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Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Off Southern Italy Coast
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