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Home > Regionals News > Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Capital Records Coolest Start To June, Check 10-Day Forecast

Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Capital Records Coolest Start To June, Check 10-Day Forecast

Rain and thunderstorms brought widespread relief from the heat across northern India, with Delhi recording its coolest start to June in three years and several states witnessing below normal temperatures.

Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Capital Records Coolest Start To June, Check 10-Day Forecast (Image: ANI)
Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Capital Records Coolest Start To June, Check 10-Day Forecast (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 08:09 IST

Rain along with thunderstorms in several large areas of northern India brought a bit of relief from the intense summer heat on Monday, and for some states the temperatures dipped under what’s usually expected. The capital meanwhile saw its coolest start to June in the last three years. In states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh the temperature has been pulled down mostly due to those widespread pre monsoon showers. Still, IMD said that in Delhi the maximum temperature was 36.3 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum settled at 24.9 degrees. The Safdarjung Observatory records hinted that June 1 in the city was the coolest since 2023. Even so, the weather forecast predicts that temperatures will start to creep up slowly after Tuesday.

Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Is It Going To Rain Today?

The IMD has forecasted chances of weather activity across most areas of north India over the next few days. In Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, there may be moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning, plus high gusty wind, likely from June 2 to June 6. Moderate rainfall with a thunderstorm, lightning activity and pretty gusty wind is expected over the state from 01 June to 06 June . The overall weather pattern could feel somewhat similar to the days mentioned earlier, especially for areas of western Uttar Pradesh and eastern Uttar Pradesh on 1 June , and for Rajasthan from 1 June to 3 June. The department has asked people to stay extra cautious during the thunderstorm spells, as strong winds along with lightning could make it a bit tricky for folks to carry on with their normal everyday routine in many places.

Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Check 10-Day Forecast

Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Capital Records Coolest Start To June, Check 10-Day Forecast

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What About Central India?

Weather is likely to stay on the move with moderate to light precipitations, plus thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-50 kms/ph) across the region. Rainfall is expected over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from 2nd to 5th of this month , while for Vidarbha, rainfall is expected from 2nd to 4th , and over West Madhya Pradesh on 5th. The IMD has also issued a note about strong winds up to 70 kmph in a few parts of West Madhya Pradesh, from June 2, 3,to 4. During this time, in the state, some districts may see scattered very heavy downpours and hailstorm type activity more so on June 2 and June 3.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Punjab Gas Leaks: 3 dead, 2 hospitalised after Toxic gas leak at Ludhiana factory

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Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Capital Records Coolest Start To June, Check 10-Day Forecast
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Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Capital Records Coolest Start To June, Check 10-Day Forecast
Delhi Weather Today 2 June 2026: Capital Records Coolest Start To June, Check 10-Day Forecast
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