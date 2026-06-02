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Home > India News > 84-Year-Old Man ‘Unable To Walk’ Convicted After 33 Years In Bihar Attempted Murder Case | Watch

84-Year-Old Man ‘Unable To Walk’ Convicted After 33 Years In Bihar Attempted Murder Case | Watch

An 84-year-old Bihar man has been convicted in a 33-year-old attempted murder case linked to a violent family clash in Vaishali district in 1992. The court finally delivered its verdict after decades of legal proceedings and witness testimonies.

84 Year Old Man Convicted After 33 Years In Bihar Murder Case. Photos: X
84 Year Old Man Convicted After 33 Years In Bihar Murder Case. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 08:51 IST

In a case that shocked a lot of people in Bihar, where an 84 year old man was convicted in an attempted murder case after 33 years. The whole incident goes back to 1992 in the Vaishali district where a clash between two families allegedly got violent. After all the decades-long legal proceedings the court has finally delivered its final verdict bringing one of the region’s longest pending criminal cases closer to an end. 

What Was the 84-Year-Old Man’s Attempt to Murder Case in Bihar? 

As per the reports, this incident took place on November 10, 1992 in Bihar’s Raghavpur village. Deep Rai along with a few family members and armed supporters, allegedly began spreading broken glass on a path near the home of Adalat Rai and his wife Ramshaki Devi. When the couple raised objections they were allegedly assaulted. 



The police submitted the chargesheet in March 1993 while the court later formally framed the charges in 1999. The matter then went on for years in court and in between four of the accused passed away before the trial could actually end. 

During the proceedings, the prosecution produced ten witnesses before the court. After looking at the evidence, the Additional District and Sessions Judge held Deep Rai guilty of rioting with deadly weapons and attempt to murder under the indian Penal Code. 

 Social Media Reactions on 84-Year-Old Man Arrest

The video has made rounds on the internet where people are questioning the system about why it took so long to conclude the criminal case. People are also showing concern over the health of an 84-year-old man who is unable to walk and even needs assistance which will make it difficult for him to survive behind bars. 

One user commented, “Ye baba ki galti nahi sistam ki galti hai, jo 34 years lag gaye faysla aane me.”
Second user wrote, “Ab ilaaj ke liye parole mil jayegi, Lalu Yadav ki tarah. Ghatiya kanoon, ghatiya samvidhan.”

The third user said, “Isme sahanubhuti dikhane jaisi koi baat nahi hai. Jawani mein jurm karne ka matlab yeh nahi ki budhape mein bach jaayein. Lekin agar samay par faisla aaya hota, toh yeh saza kaatkar kab ke bahar aa chuke hote.”

Also Read: Viral Indian Mango Party In San Francisco Draws Massive Crowds as Americans Line Up for Alphonso and Kesar Mangoes 

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84-Year-Old Man ‘Unable To Walk’ Convicted After 33 Years In Bihar Attempted Murder Case | Watch
Tags: Attempted Murder Casebihar newscourt verdictcrime newsindia newsVaishali News

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84-Year-Old Man ‘Unable To Walk’ Convicted After 33 Years In Bihar Attempted Murder Case | Watch

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84-Year-Old Man ‘Unable To Walk’ Convicted After 33 Years In Bihar Attempted Murder Case | Watch
84-Year-Old Man ‘Unable To Walk’ Convicted After 33 Years In Bihar Attempted Murder Case | Watch
84-Year-Old Man ‘Unable To Walk’ Convicted After 33 Years In Bihar Attempted Murder Case | Watch
84-Year-Old Man ‘Unable To Walk’ Convicted After 33 Years In Bihar Attempted Murder Case | Watch

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