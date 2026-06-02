North India Weather Alert: Western Disturbance To Exit Soon But IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, Rain and Strong Winds Across Several States

NORTH INDIA WEATHER ALERT: Cloudiness and rain in parts of north India is likely to be swept away by Monday night as a western disturbance is expected to pass. The weather is expected to improve, with increasing clear skies and decreasing rain activity in various states. Some showers were observed with thunderstorms and cooler temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir, HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi due to the passage of the western disturbance. Climate scientist Dr Pradeep wrote on the social media platform X that: “Finally, let’s say goodbye to our great friend, the Western Disturbance that brought us much-needed relief; it is set to depart the Indian subcontinent by late tomorrow night.

Weather in north: Check latest update

Western Disturbance is that system which brings rains, thunderstorms, high winds and cooler weather to North India.

A western disturbance which had showered rain and cloudy conditions in parts of north India is likely to shift towards the east by Monday night.

Weather is expected to get better, skies will clear gradually and showers will decrease in several States. Scattered showers and thunderstorms coupled with lowering temperatures were seen in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi due to the western disturbance.

Dholpur, Rajasthan: The city wakes up to drizzles, bringing relief as temperatures dip. pic.twitter.com/vtwNeu56MI — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2026

What did the IMD predict?

The Indian Meteorological Department says Uttarakhand can expect light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds—about 40-50 kmph i.e. on June 1, 5, and 6.

Punjab should see similar weather through June 5. Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will have these conditions until June 4. Uttar Pradesh gets rain on June 1, while Rajasthan faces stormy weather for the next six days. IMD isn’t just talking rain, they’re warning about thundersqualls, sudden bursts of strong wind during storms, in several states. East Rajasthan in particular could see winds hitting 60-70 kmph, maybe gusting up to 80 kmph, especially on June 2.

Elsewhere, winds of 50-60 kmph sometimes getting up to 70 kmph are headed for Jammu and Kashmir between June 3-6, Himachal Pradesh from June 4-6, Delhi-NCR and Haryana on June 4, West Rajasthan on June 2, and East Rajasthan on June 1.

Why is the monsoon in Kerala getting delayed?

Now, about the Kerala monsoon. The IMD’s latest models show that the strong upper-level winds that really kick off the monsoon over South India aren’t expected to set in until after June 5 or 6. So, when the southwest monsoon finally reaches Kerala, it’ll probably start slow and weak, and take its time building up to full strength.

The southwest monsoon is a big deal for India. This is the system that brings most of the country’s rain between June and September. It supports farms, fills reservoirs, and gives everyone relief from the brutal summer heat.

What is the Western Disturbance?

Western Disturbance is an atmospheric system which causes rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, and a cooler climate in North India. The system begins over the Mediterranean Sea and passes through various countries like Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. During its journey, it gains moisture from various seas and adjacent areas. Finally, when it reaches the Himalayan mountain ranges, moist air gets lifted due to a pressure difference.

ALSO READ: Viral Indian Mango Party In San Francisco Draws Massive Crowds as Americans Line Up for Alphonso and Kesar Mangoes