House Collapses After Massive Cylinder Blast In Delhi’s Burari; Several Feared Trapped, Days After Saket Tragedy

A major accident took place in Delhi’s Burari area after a suspected cylinder blast which caused a house to collapse and created panic in the area. Early reports say a loud explosion was heard just moments before the building started crashing down. Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris as rescue teams along with fire officers continue the search operation on the site. This incident also came just days after the Saket tragedy where a generator blast caused a five storey building to collapse.

House Collapses After Massive Cylinder Blast In Delhi’s Burari

A house collapsed in Delhi’s Mukundpur area of Burari after an explosion was reported inside the building at 9:30 pm.

Around four to five people got injured in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials said some people may still be trapped under the debris. The Fire Department got the information about the blast and building collapse at around 9:37 am.

#WATCH | Delhi Fire Service- “We received information that a single-storey house in the Mukundpur area has collapsed following an LPG cylinder explosion. Search and rescue operations are underway.” According to the Delhi Police, six people have been injured in this incident.… pic.twitter.com/j4IbRNuimA — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026







“Delhi Fire Service received a call at 9:37 a.m. about a suspected blast and subsequent house collapse in Mukundpur. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and emergency teams are assessing the situation.

Further details are awaited,” said the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) in a statement.

Not long after the alert, five fire tenders were dispatched to the spot and rescue operations are now in progress. Further details are still being awaited.

Delhi’s Saket Building Crash

On Saturday evening, in South Delhi’s Saidulajab area, six people reportedly lost their lives and at least 10 others were injured after a multi-storey commercial building collapsed. The five storey structure reportedly collapsed one floor over another and in the process it crushed parts of a nearby canteen which was popular among coaching centre students in the area.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rescue operation is underway after a five storey building collapsed in the Mehrauli police station area. pic.twitter.com/hzQl92FsSp — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026







Rescue teams from several agencies then launched an operation that stretched to almost 20 hours and wrapped up on Sunday afternoon after the very last body was recovered. Officials used special cameras, sound detecting machines, earthmovers, drilling tools, hydraulic cutters, as well as sniffer dogs during the rescue operations

Delhi police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the building owner, Karamveer, who is currently absconding along with two contractors. At the same time, two MCD engineers have been suspended and a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.

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