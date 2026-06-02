CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026: How to Apply for Verification of Marks And Re-evaluation Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened a portal for re-evaluation and verification of marks for Class 12 students after the system was not available for a few days. The board said that the portal is working and the candidates can now apply for their requests to be processed. This is after many candidates came forward with problems of no re-evaluation portal for a few days on the 1st June. Candidates can apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks by following the process carefully. Those who are not happy with their results can apply for clarification about the missing or wrong answers for their answer books or can opt to have a fresh evaluation of the unanswered question answers.

How to apply for CBSE Class 12 marks verification

The candidates need to log in to the CBSE portal and select the verification part. The board has made it eligible for the candidates to raise the queries for several subjects all at one go. The candidates can also ask for several issues at a time.

The candidates, after logging in, will see the subjects for which the scanned copies have been received. They need to select that subject in order to proceed and say the category of the issue say missing pages, missing supplementary sheet, missing graph, maps, blurred scan, wrong answer book, wrong question paper set wrong and so on after they select the required details.

The candidates need to, after filling in the details, click on save request, and review their details before proceeding to payment. The mode is locked after payment and no changes are allowed. The applicants can download a copy of their request submitted and also can track their status.

What can be reported during CBSE marks verification

CBSE has an array of options for students to report error in their scan copy of answer books. Missing pages in the answer script, missing supplementary sheets attached to the answer books, missing graphs/maps, low-quality scans which render the answers unreadable, answer books belonging to another candidate and evaluation carried out against the wrong Question Paper Set are some of the issues that can be reported. Students should provide supporting details such as the page number, number of missing supplementary sheets etc., while making these requests.

How to apply for CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation

Students can apply for re-evaluation when they feel that the marks awarded for a particular answer on the answer key do not reflect the quality and standard of their answer.

To apply for re-evaluation, candidates should select the re-evaluation option from the portal and select the subject concerned. They should then enter the Question number, the page number on which the answer appears, and the marks awarded for the answer on that page.

The applicants should state the marks they feel should have been awarded and also provide a detailed reason for the same. CBSE has strongly advised candidates to avoid giving generic reasons but instead be specific and clear about the error that they have identified in the grading of their answer. A new question can be added before proceeding further to the final review step.

What should students keep in mind while filling a re-evaluation request form

Students should carefully re-check all the information filled in the form before freezing the application. After freezing, the application cannot be modified. After paying the online fee of the request, candidates should download the application for reference purposes. The status of the re-evaluation request can be checked from the CBSE portal. Now that the re-evaluation and verification window is open, students can right their wrongs and ensure that the marks awarded to them in the Class 12 board examination genuinely reflect the standards of their answers and performance.



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