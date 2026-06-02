What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From RBI MPC To US-Iran Talks, Key Triggers Investors Are Watching Closely

Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Brace for Volatility Amid US-Iran Tensions and FII Selling. The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to kick off Tuesday in the red, following soft global signals, as investors stay a bit cautious due to the still unresolved uncertainty around the US-Iran peace talks. While Asian markets were trading lower, Wall Street actually finished higher overnight, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 wrapping up at fresh record highs. That said, Indian markets seem to be among the more reactive to the ongoing geopolitical moves. Even if India is not directly in the conflict, it’s still playing an important diplomatic and economic role across the region, so traders are watching each small update very closely. The fact that the US-Iran situation remains unsettled has kept sentiment tense, and the worries around crude oil prices, trade routes, and broader global economic stability are pulling down risk appetite.

On top of this, Foreign Institutional Investors, or FIIs, have continued to act carefully, which has kept steady selling pressure in place, plus local investors are becoming selective as valuations stay elevated. So overall, it’s a market that’s reacting sharply to the news cycle, swinging between a kind of hope and caution, and staying pretty jumpy in the short run.

Stock Market On Monday

Sensex: 74,267.34 | -508.40 points (-0.68%)

74,267.34 | -508.40 points (-0.68%) Nifty 50: 23,382.60 | -165.15 points (-0.70%)

Indian benchmark indices extended their losing streak to a fourth straight session on Monday as elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict, and continued caution among investors weighed on market sentiment, leading to broad-based selling across sectors.

What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today

US-Iran Peace Talks See More New Hurdles, Again

The Middle East still sits on investors’ radar. Even though Washington has hinted at some progress toward a possible peace agreement with Iran, fresh reporting points to Tehran having paused talks in response to Israel’s military actions in Lebanon. That added doubt is now coming back to the surface, and it’s once more pushing worries about regional stability, energy flows, and how global markets are likely to feel.

India-US Trade Deal Heads Toward First Milestone

On the trade side, there’s a bit of encouraging air. India and the United States look like they are moving closer to locking in the first phase of their Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said only a handful of issues are left to be settled, which is giving people hope for tighter commercial ties and more expanded trade opportunities, sooner than expected.

India’s Fiscal Deficit Widens in April

India’s fiscal deficit started the new financial year with a quick, sharp rise. It reached ₹3.62 lakh crore in April, nearly two times last year’s level. The number already stands at 21.4% of the FY27 target, so it underlines the government’s pace of spending. Economists now have plenty to keep an eye on over the next few months.

RBI MPC Meeting

The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is set to happen tomorrow, and markets are keeping a very close eye on whatever policy outcome will be. Investors are mainly searching for hints around interest rates, inflation trajectories, the state of liquidity, and the general pace of economic growth. Any sort of statement or commentary from the RBI could move bond yields, nudge banking stocks, and tilt the overall market mood.

Global And Domestic Clues For Stock Market Today

Domestic Cues

Gift Nifty traded around 23,312, nearly 150 points below the previous Nifty futures close, signalling a weak start for Sensex and Nifty.

Indian markets remain under pressure from geopolitical uncertainty, elevated crude oil prices, and cautious FII activity.

Global Cues

Wall Street closed higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting fresh record highs.

Dow Jones gained 46.42 points (+0.09%) to 51,078.88.

S&P 500 rose 19.90 points (+0.26%) to 7,599.96.

Nasdaq Composite advanced 114.19 points (+0.42%) to 27,086.81.

Nvidia (+6.26%), ServiceNow (+9.2%), IBM (+7.6%), and Micron (+6.6%) led gains in US markets.

Qualcomm (-8.8%), Meta (-5.07%), Tesla (-4.57%), Amazon (-3.47%), and Intel (-4.67%) were among the major laggards.

Asian markets traded lower amid uncertainty over US-Iran peace talks.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.52%, while Topix declined 0.98%.

South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.32%, and Kosdaq dropped 2.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures also indicated a weaker opening.

Commodities & Currency Watch

Gold Price Today

Spot gold remained steady at $4,484.49 per ounce.

US gold futures gained 0.2% to $4,514.30 per ounce.

Investors continued to monitor US-Iran negotiations and broader Middle East developments.

Silver Price Today

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $74.92 per ounce.

Crude Oil

Oil prices remained elevated amid concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures gained 0.06% to $95.04 per barrel.

US WTI crude eased 0.18% to $91.99 per barrel.

Traders remained focused on developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and regional security.

US Dollar

The dollar index was largely unchanged at 99.17.

Markets awaited further updates on Middle East peace efforts.

Major Currencies

Euro rose marginally to $1.1634.

British pound strengthened to $1.346.

Japanese yen weakened to 159.66 per US dollar.

Indian Rupee The Indian rupee is expected to remain sensitive to crude oil prices, FII flows, and global risk sentiment. Geopolitical developments and expectations from the RBI MPC meeting could influence near-term currency movements.



(With Inputs From Reuters)

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