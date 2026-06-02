Stocks To Watch Today, June 2: Ola Electric, NHPC, Wipro, Maruti, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today On June 2, 2026: Indian stock markets are expected to see stock-specific action on June 2 as investors react to a mix of strong May auto sales numbers, fundraising plans, government stake sales, acquisition announcements and business expansion updates. Auto stocks will continue to be in focus as many manufacturers have reported healthy YoY sales growth, while companies like Ola Electric, NHPC, Wipro and Anant Raj can be in the news on fresh corporate developments.

Below are some of the stocks that could see action in today’s trade:

Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric has opened its QIP issue with a floor price of Rs 37.74 per share and aims to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore.

NHPC

The government has announced a 6% offer for sale in NHPC with a floor price of Rs 71 per share for institutional and retail investors.

Maruti Suzuki

India’s biggest carmaker said on Monday it sold a record 2.43 lakh units in May, aided by strong domestic and export demand.

Wipro

The IT major’s arm will buy another 20% stake in Aggne Global for $28.5 million, taking its holding to 80%.

Anant Raj

The real estate developer signed an agreement with the Haryana government to invest up to Rs 25,000 crore in data centres and cloud services.

NMDC Ltd.

Output of iron ore at the state-run miner rose by nearly 20% in May, backed by robust operations.

Mahindra & Mahindra

The automaker continued its growth trend on the back of the passenger and tractor segments.

Axis Bank

The private lender has increased its stake in Max Life Insurance to 19.9% to strengthen its position in the insurance business.

UltraTech Cement Limited

The country’s biggest cement maker has set July 20 for considering its first-quarter earnings.

Equitas Small Finance Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its nod to Mirae Asset Mutual Fund’s plan to buy up to 9.5% stake in the bank.

TVS Motor

TVS posted its best-ever monthly sales on the back of strong demand from both domestic and export markets.

Uflex

Packaging major Uflex reported a nearly 15 per cent growth in profit for the fourth quarter, aided by better operational performance.

Coal India Ltd.

With the successful OFS, the government’s stake in Coal India has come down to 61.1%. The company has earmarked 84 lakh tonnes for e-auction.

Black Box

The technology solutions provider will partner with AIONOS in addition to its artificial intelligence-powered infrastructure and application service offerings.

Hyundai Motor India

The automaker said sales rose 4% in May, supported by firm domestic demand and exports.

Eicher Motors

Commercial vehicle sales were up 8 per cent, while Royal Enfield crossed the 1 lakh per month sales mark.

Emami

The FMCG company has acquired a 59.69 per cent stake in the digital consumer platform, IncNut Digital.

Fino Payments Bank

The bank has partnered with Ezee.ai to improve its lending ecosystem and scale its financial inclusion initiatives.

Thomas Cook (India)

The travel services company has grown its enterprise solutions business in European markets.

Lloyds Metals & Energy

Shares may continue to be in focus as BNP Paribas bought a stake in the company through a market transaction.

Hero MotoCorp

It was one of the weaker performers in the sector, with sales down 10% in May, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker.

Ashok Leyland

Sales of commercial vehicles fell 9% year-on-year in May due to tepid demand in some segments.

Escorts Kubot

The tractor maker’s sales rise healthily 15% due to good rural demand.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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