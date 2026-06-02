Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Donald Trump Signals Possible Iran Deal Next Week, Lebanon Announces Partial Ceasefire Between Israel, Hezbollah

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

Tensions in the Middle East ramped up on Monday. Israel hit Beirut’s southern suburbs again, while the U.S. and Iran traded military attacks, making it look like peace talks could fall apart any minute. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz both said these strikes were in response to Hezbollah’s repeated ceasefire violations and attacks on Israeli towns. After the announcement, thousands of people started fleeing Dahiyeh, Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut, packing the main roads with gridlock.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump told ABC News he thinks a deal with Iran could happen as soon as next week. He also said Israel and Hezbollah agreed to pull back from open fighting, following conversations with Netanyahu and behind-the-scenes talks with Hezbollah through intermediaries.

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