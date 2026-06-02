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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone Fold Factory Video Leaked: Dual Camera, Titanium Body, And A20 Pro Chip, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

iPhone Fold Factory Video Leaked: Dual Camera, Titanium Body, And A20 Pro Chip, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in September 2026. Leaks suggest the device will feature a 7.8-inch foldable display, Apple's A20 Pro chip, a titanium body, and a starting price of around Rs 2.24 lakh.

iPhone Fold Leak
iPhone Fold Leak

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 15:37 IST

US based tech manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for launch of its next flagship series iPhone 18 Pro along with much awaited iPhone Fold aka iPhone Ultra. This is going to be the first foldable device from the brand. However, the company has not confirmed anything regarding the upcoming Foldable device, but media reports and leaks have been filled all over the internet. The device is expected to launch in September during the traditional launch event of the company. 

iPhone Fold Video Leaked 

A video is being widely shared on internet which claims to the video of iPhone Fold leaked from the Chinese factory. In the video, a person shows the handset which reveals the complete design of the upcoming handset. 



This is not the first time that a video has been leaked. Earlier also a video was being viral on the internet of iPhone Fold unboxing. 



iPhone Fold Design and Display 

The iPhone Fold is expected to arrive with a book-style form factor featuring a wide 7.8-inch internal OLED display which will give the device a wider form factor when compared to phones such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The inner display is likely to come with a marginal crease. The outside display is expected to feature a 5.5-inch OLED display. 

The iPhone Fold is likely to come with a LiquidMetal hinge for better durability. This would make it the first device from Apple to use this material. The device is expected to use a titanium frame with a ceramic shield or glass backplate. 

The foldable iPhone is expected to swap Face ID for a Touch ID sensor on the power button which will let the company keep thickness of the device in-check. Instead of Dynamic Island, both displays will likely come with punch-hole selfie cameras. 

iPhone Fold performance, battery & camera

According to media report, the upcoming iPhone Fold will be powered by the company’s next generation processor, A20 Pro built on 2nm process paired with 12GB RAM and up tp 1 TB of internal storage which will bring notable upgrade in performance and efficiency as compared to the A19 Pro in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. 

The phone is expected to be packed with a 5,800mAh battery supported by Type-C wired charging and wireless MacSafe support. 

In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature four cameras on the rear panel; users can expect a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and 48MP ultrawide. However, the details regarding selfie cameras have not been revealed yet. 

iPhone Fold launch timeline and price

The company is expected to launch the fold phone in September 2026 along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The media reports suggest that the device will be priced at around Rs 2,24,000. 

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features

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iPhone Fold Factory Video Leaked: Dual Camera, Titanium Body, And A20 Pro Chip, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Tags: iPhone 18iPhone 18 ProiPhone fold

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iPhone Fold Factory Video Leaked: Dual Camera, Titanium Body, And A20 Pro Chip, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
iPhone Fold Factory Video Leaked: Dual Camera, Titanium Body, And A20 Pro Chip, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
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