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Home > Regionals News > Jharkhand SBI Manager Arrested by CBI for Alleged PMJJBY Insurance Claim Bribe

Jharkhand SBI Manager Arrested by CBI for Alleged PMJJBY Insurance Claim Bribe

CBI arrested an SBI branch manager in Jharkhand's Godda district for allegedly accepting a bribe linked to an insurance claim under the PMJJBY scheme.

Godda Bribe Case (Photo/X)
Godda Bribe Case (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 12:58 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager in Jharkhand’s Godda district for allegedly accepting a bribe in connection with an insurance claim under a government scheme. The officer was caught red-handed during a trap operation conducted by the anti-corruption agency.

SBI Manager Caught Accepting Bribe

The CBI says that the accused was the branch manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the Godda district of Jharkhand. He was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 77,000 to make insurance claim money of Rs. 2 lakh for a complainant be released under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) available for the government scheme. He was also allegedly demanding money to release the bank account which was frozen during the claim process.

The offical was arrested on the basis of a complaint. The agency subsequently verified the facts and laid a trap. The SBI-branch manager was caught right in the act-when he was accepting the illegal gratification amount and was arrested on the spot.

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Investigation Underway

Investigating officers were able to recover the bribe amount and case is currently moving along with the next proceedings.

Investigation will be continued to trace whether the accused was engaged in the same activities or not While investigating the case ABIs officials began to investigate whether there was corruption involving some other officials, who may have been implicated in this case.

CBI arrests SBI-branch manager in bribery case

CBI has been laying a lot of emphasis on tackling corruption in public sector institutions and other such government-related schemes. The agency normally investigates coignet cases which involves bribery and abuse of official position or also a case of taking illegal gratification.

Also Read: Video: Woman Locked Up, Denied Food And Water, Then Brutally Beaten; CCTV Captures Hapur Horror

Disclaimer: This article is based on information released by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and reports published by media sources. The accused has been arrested in connection with the case, and the allegations are currently under investigation. The individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Jharkhand SBI Manager Arrested by CBI for Alleged PMJJBY Insurance Claim Bribe
Tags: CBI arrests SBI managerCBI corruption caseGodda SBI manageJharkhand bribery caseSBI branch manager arrestedSBI bribery scandal

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Jharkhand SBI Manager Arrested by CBI for Alleged PMJJBY Insurance Claim Bribe
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