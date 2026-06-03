Two Pakistanis Arrested In Italy After Four Migrants Were Burned Alive Inside Minivan

Italian authorities have arrested two Pakistani nationals in connection with the deaths of four migrant farmworkers found burned alive inside a minivan in southern Italy, a shocking incident that has sparked outrage across the country.

The victims were migrant farm workers, Italian media reported. The deceased included three Afghan nationals and one Pakistani citizen. Authorities launched an investigation after a vehicle fire was reported at a petrol station near Amendolara on Tuesday afternoon.

Charred Bodies Found Inside Burned Vehicle

Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 1 p.m. local time and put out the flames, but made a grim discovery. Emergency personnel discovered four badly burned bodies inside the minivan and launched an immediate criminal investigation.

The truck was found in Calabria, a region with a large agricultural workforce where many migrants are employed in seasonal farm work. Investigators immediately began combing through surveillance footage from the area to determine what caused the blaze.

CCTV Footage Leads To Arrests

Video footage aired by Italian state broadcaster RAI reportedly showed individuals pouring liquid into the minivan before setting it on fire. One person was also seen preventing occupants from escaping by blocking the vehicle’s doors from the outside.

Based on the surveillance evidence, police detained two Pakistani suspects believed to be linked to the attack. Authorities have not yet released further details on possible charges or motives as investigations continue. An Afghan survivor told Italian media he managed to escape the burning car by smashing a window and climbing out.

Alleged Dispute Over Transport Payments

The survivor reportedly said that tensions had been building over transport payments allegedly demanded by the suspects. According to his version, the workers refused to pay the amount requested, leading to a dispute.

He further alleged that the migrant laborers had not received wages for their farm work, although they were provided food and accommodation. Investigators are examining these claims as part of the wider inquiry into the incident.

Officials Condemn Attack, Call For Worker Protection

The tragedy has drawn strong reactions from public officials and labor organizations. Calabria regional president Roberto Occhiuto described the attack as ‘inhuman’ and said it ‘shakes faith in humanity.’

Meanwhile, Italy’s CGIL trade union called for stronger safeguards for migrant workers and urged authorities to address the exploitation and dangerous conditions faced by laborers in rural areas. The union condemned what it described as the ‘abominations’ experienced by vulnerable workers.

Rising Tensions Among Migrant Communities

Reports indicate that the area has witnessed a series of similar incidents in recent months. Local media have documented at least 14 arson attacks involving cars and minivans used by Pakistani migrants.

Officials think that years of frustrations over farm work assignments, transportation, and housing issues may have contributed to the violence occurring in migrant communities, and investigators say they are still trying to determine if the latest attack may have been connected to those past attacks.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Cleared In Paraguay Marijuana Trafficking Investigation