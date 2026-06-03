US Military Disables Oil Tanker Bound For Iran’s Kharg Island In Maritime Enforcement Operation

The United States military has reportedly disabled a commercial oil tanker that was attempting to approach Iranian waters, as Washington continues enforcing a maritime pressure campaign targeting shipping linked to Iranian ports. The move comes amid already heightened regional tensions involving Israel and Hezbollah, alongside ongoing diplomatic engagement efforts in Washington. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), a Botswana-flagged oil tanker identified as the M/T Lexie was intercepted after allegedly trying to sail toward Iran’s Kharg Island. Officials said the vessel was not carrying cargo and had ignored ‘repeated warnings’ over 24 hours to change its course.

CENTCOM stated that a US military aircraft ultimately stopped the ship by striking its engine room with a Hellfire missile. The incident is being described as part of an enforcement drive that began on 13 April, during which US forces claim to have disabled six commercial vessels and redirected 122 others linked to Iranian maritime routes.

US Maritime Enforcement And The Lexie Incident

The US action against the M/T Lexie highlights an expanding maritime campaign aimed at restricting commercial movement associated with Iran’s port activity. Washington has not released additional technical details about the engagement beyond CENTCOM’s initial statement. In parallel developments, maritime tensions have also been reported in the broader region, including the Gulf and nearby shipping corridors, where multiple incidents involving commercial vessels have raised concern among shipping operators and security agencies.

Attack on MSC Vessel and Competing Claims

In a separate incident reported by Al Jazeera, the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) confirmed that its vessel Sariska V was struck by two projectiles while in the port of Umm Qasr. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) initially reported the attack southeast of the port but did not identify the vessel at first.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later claimed responsibility, describing the Sariska V as a ‘US-owned’ ship and framing the strike as retaliation for an earlier attack on an Iranian vessel near Oman. MSC rejected the claim, stating that the strikes were ‘completely unjustified based on the allegations made by the IRGC since MSC is a neutral commercial carrier with no affiliation to the United States or Israel.’ The company added that it is based in Switzerland and owned by Italian nationals.

These maritime incidents are unfolding alongside continued instability between Israel and Hezbollah, where cross-border hostilities have persisted even as diplomatic discussions continue in Washington. Lebanese and Israeli representatives recently completed the first day of direct talks hosted by the US State Department, with further sessions scheduled.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during Senate testimony that ‘Israel and Lebanon can do a peace deal tomorrow,’ and added, ‘Israel has no territorial claims in Lebanon. Hezbollah is the impediment.’ He also stressed that negotiations involving Lebanon are being handled separately from any discussions concerning Iran.

Diplomatic Efforts and Ongoing Conflict

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had helped broker an agreement aimed at halting violence. However, Lebanon’s embassy in Washington later clarified that the arrangement would initially focus on stopping Israeli strikes on Beirut and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli territory, before potentially expanding further. Neither side has formally confirmed implementation of the proposal.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described the talks as ‘the least costly choice for Lebanon,’ even as Hezbollah continues to resist diplomatic pressure. The situation remains unstable as cross-border clashes continue despite mediation efforts.

The ongoing confrontation has resulted in significant casualties. According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli bombardments have killed at least 3,468 people since March 2, including 35 additional deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the same period, at least 26 Israeli soldiers and one civilian contractor have also been killed.

(Inputs From ANI)

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