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Home > Sports News > SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 45 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 45 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026 SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 45 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Check fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report, and top captain and vice-captain picks for today’s SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 clash on NewsX.

Pat Cummins and Ajinkya Rahane in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Pat Cummins and Ajinkya Rahane in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-03 11:37 IST

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SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 45 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will take on each other in a crucial encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunrisers are on a five-match winning streak. Meanwhile, KKR, having lost five of their first six games, have now won a couple of games on the trot. In their most recent game, SRH defeated the Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin of six wickets thanks to an outstanding performance. The Mumbai Indians set a huge goal of 243 runs when they batted first. Sunrisers’ outstanding start from their top order allowed them to chase it down in just 18.4 overs in response. In the meantime, Kolkata Knight Riders enjoyed an exciting game as well, defeating Lucknow Super Giants in a super over. Lucknow was able to equal Kolkata’s 155 runs while batting first, sending the match into a super over. But under duress, Lucknow collapsed and managed just one run, giving Kolkata an easy victory.

SRH vs KKR Pitch Report and Stats

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has a fast outfield that makes runs easy to score, making the pitch generally batting-friendly. It provides a steady bounce, which makes it perfect for tough and high-scoring Twenty20 matches. The surface tends to slow down with time, bringing spinners into play as the game goes on, even though it mostly helps batters. At this location, chasing teams have had greater success, with an average first-innings score of about 175 runs.

SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

Category Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Matches Played 31 31
Won 11 20
Wins At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 3 4
Last Five Matches 5 Wins, 0 Losses 2 Wins, 3 Losses
Lost 20 11
No Result 0 0

SRH vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey/Tejaswi Dahiya, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana

SRH vs KKR Impact Players: SRH will likely use Praful Hinge, while KKR could continue with Varun Chakaravarthy as the impact player.

SRH vs KKR Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

  • Heinrich Klaasen: Top-tier batter Heinrich Klaasen did well in the IPL. In the last game, he scored 65 runs versus MI. 

  • Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane is coming into this on the back of a couple of failures. The right-handed batter could bounce back today against SRH.

SRH vs KKR Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: Heinrich Klaasen – Heinrich Klaasen has been the most consistent batter for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He could be a great captaincy pick.

Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine – Sunil Narine has been one of the better bowlers for the Knight Riders in an overall disappointing bowling attack.

Differential/Risky Picks:

Captain: Abhishek Sharma – With 457 runs in his last ten IPL games, Abhishek is a superb batsman who has continuously excelled. He is unquestionably a solid choice for your fantasy team’s captain. 

Vice-Captain: Rinku Singh – Over the past two games, Rinku Singh has been in outstanding form. In the last game, he scored 83 points against LSG. Throughout the season, fans will be looking to him to keep up this pace. 

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (C)

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sunil Narine (VC), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Eshan Malinga, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Also Read: SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Injury News: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play For KKR in Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Coach Tim Southee Drops Massive Hint

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SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 45 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 45 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 45 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 45 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 45 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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