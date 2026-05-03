Will RG Kar Rape Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Defeat TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh In Its Stronghold Panihati?

One of the most highly publicised battles in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, has taken place in the Panihati division of Kolkata. At the centre of this battleground is Ratna Debnath, who is the mother of RG Kar rape case victim; she is also contesting from BJP against the ruling party TMC in its historically stronghold seat. Ratna’s opponent is TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh, therefore making the election both a contentious political issue and an emotional one.

With votes being counted from 4th May, what will be important to the public and therefore how will the elections shape up following the public outcry and emotions over the RG Kar rape? This is not only about how voters will vote, but it is also about everything from political control vs justice, making the outcome meaningful.

Panihati elections 2026: A high-voltage contest shaped by RG Kar case

The Panihati constituency in West Bengal has become an essential area of contention during this election season; although it has been a stronghold of TMC, the addition of Ratna Debnath by BJP as a candidate has added emotional angle to the contest.

Tirthankar Ghosh is viewed as the primary candidate in this political battle and he is relying on his party’s loyal voting base and the organisational resources available to them. However, the RG Kar rape case has created a huge shift in public opinion and caused the election to transform from being treated as a fairly ordinary contest to an emotionally charged contest.

Panihati elections 2026: Who is Ratna Debnath and how is the public sentiment about her?

The recent entry of Ratna Debnath, widely recognised as the mother of the RG Kar rape victim, into politics through the BJP will create a substantial emotional appeal. Her motivation for entering this race is based on pursuing justice, which resonates with many voters throughout the entire constituency.

She does not have a traditional political background; nonetheless, her candidacy has garnered both attention and support from those who perceive her to be an advocate against injustice. The majority of people’s opinions about her are grounded in both sympathy and anger against the RG Kar incident, and as a result, a great deal of the narrative surrounding this position has benefited Debnath; thus, the BJP is attempting to capitalise on Debnath’s popularity.

In terms of past electoral performance, Ratna Debnath is a first-time candidate, so there is no previous record to evaluate.

Panihati elections 2026: Who is Tirthankar Ghosh and how does he fare in the current political battle

Tirthankar Ghosh is also relatively new at main candidacy but has political experience and is supported by TMC. He is considered an important part of this election and is counting on TMC’s solid backing in Panihati, in which he has to run a campaign based upon maintaining the party’s influence and keeping BJP out of the state.

The main base of voter support for Ghosh is primarily made up of long-standing supporters of the party who have consistently supported TMC in past elections.

His campaign effort is aimed at countering the emotional momentum for Ratna Debnath; while ensuring that the party continues to retain control of this seat.

Information provided by ‘mynetainfo’ indicates Tirthankar Ghosh is a Graduate with a B. Tech. from the West Bengal University of Technology, graduating in 2009 and has an estimated net worth of over 2 crore in assets.

Panihati elections 2026: All about the Panihati battlefield

The politically engaged constituency in North 24 Parganas district known as Panihati contains more than 1.8 lakh voters and has historically voted for the TMC, who have won the elections in 2011, 2016 and 2021, and Nirmal Ghosh has been the chosen MLA over these years.

Party loyalty has largely dictated how these people cast their vote in the past, however, with RG Kar’s rape case having been reported, voters will likely express themselves either high or low depending on how they feel about this issue, and whether it relates to current political issues outside of the past.

Most exit pollsters believe that the BJP will fare better than the TMC, though Ratna Debnath also claimed that TMC supporters threatened voters in Panihati.

Panihati elections 2026: Who has the edge between Ratna Debnath and Tirthankar Ghosh?

Ratna Debnath and Tirthankar Ghosh are being portrayed as representing opposing sides in an emotional/organisational battle. Although Debnath has tapped into the public’s feeling about him, Tirthankar is using the strength of his party/organisation and its supporters.

The exit polls do not provide any more specific information than usual although there appears to be an opinion that the contest is much tighter between the TMC and the BJP than would normally be the case in a TMC stronghold and that there is a chance that the BJP candidate may eliminate the TMC from that seat, both of which continue to fuel uncertainty leading to suspense.

The announcement of the Panihati results on May 4 will show whether the voting public has continued loyalty to the TMC or has moved toward the BJP candidate who represents a deeply personal issue for them.

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