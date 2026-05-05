DC vs CSK: Sameer Rizvi Silences Critics With Fighting Knock Amid Yesha Sagar Controversy; Fans React to Delhi Capitals Batter

DC vs CSK: With the impact player rule in the Indian Premier League, a player can be on the bench and still be required to play a crucial hand for his team. Sameer Rizvi had been on the bench for the Delhi Capitals at the start of their clash against the Chennai Super Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, a collapse thanks to some tight bowling by CSK, Rizvi was called in to bat after the fall of the fifth wicket. Despite having a pure batter like Ashutosh Sharma waiting, the Capitals showed their trust in the youngster. Rizvi, who has been in the headlines for an off-field controversy with his rumoured girlfriend, Yesha Sagar, top-scored for his team with an unbeaten knock of 40 runs from 24 balls.

DC vs CSK: Sameer Rizvi Makes an ‘Impact’ as Impact Sub For Delhi Capitals

Sameer Rizvi would be chilling on the bench when his name was not announced in the playing XI. However, the Delhi Capitals suffered a second collapse at home on the trot. After being bowled out for a score of 75 runs in their previous game at home, DC found themselves in yet another precarious situation when they lost their fifth wicket with only 69 runs on the board. That’s when Rizvi came in and played a knock that helped the Capitals post a defendable total.

Sameer Rizvi played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs to help the hosts post a score of 155 runs in the first innings. Rizvi shared a crucial 65-run stand with Tristan Stubbs for the sixth wicket. Ashutosh Sharma could only score 14 runs off five balls before he was run out while trying to put Rizvi on strike for the final ball of the innings. Sameer then struck a six on the last ball of the innings to get DC past the 150-run mark.

Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Controversy Explained

Sameer Rizvi, a player for the Delhi Capitals in the current Indian Premier League, and his alleged girlfriend, sports broadcaster Yesha Sagar, are at the center of a social media scandal. Journalist Abhishek Tripathi’s post alleging that an Uttar Pradesh cricket player was seeing a female anchor from a domestic league set off the scandal. Social media sites were inundated with rumors that Rizvi and Yesha were the people responsible for the post. However, it’s crucial to remember that Rizvi hasn’t formally accepted these assertions.

The widely shared post further claimed that the cricket player had been pressuring the anchor to alter her conduct, remove certain photos from her social media accounts, and adhere to some religious customs. Further allegations, purportedly based on remarks ascribed to the anchor’s acquaintance, raised the possibility of coercion pertaining to religious conversion.

Fans react to Sameer Rizvi knock in DC vs CSK

WELL PLAYED, SAMEER RIZVI. 👏 He smashed 40* runs from 24 balls including 4 sixes when Delhi Capitals was 69/5 in a very tough situation – A Top Knock by Sameer Rizvi.#DCvsCSK pic.twitter.com/wsECN3ZrYB — Nafees (@Nafees_22) May 5, 2026









Twitter was flooded with reactions from the fans appreciating Sameer Rizvi for his knock as an impact player.

ANOTHER VITAL INNINGS BY SAMEER RIZVI. – Rizvi came to bat at 7 as impact sub and played a crucial knock of 40* (23) with 4 sixes. From scoring back to back fifties at no.4 to batting at 7 shows the mindset of DC management. pic.twitter.com/lXBxn22C9B — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) May 5, 2026









Sameer, in his knock of 40 runs, smashed four sixes.

Always felt Sameer Rizvi should bat after No. 5, behind Tristan Stubbs. Rizvi isn’t suited for the powerplay or facing the new ball.@Delhi Capitals please listen..we’re your well-wishers. — Sunil Yadav🇮🇳 (@Sunilkath) May 5, 2026









Fans called out the DC management for their decisions on Sameer Rizvi.

Sameer Rizvi in IPL 2026 So Far

Sameer Rizvi started the IPL 2026 season with a bang. The right-handed batter was named the player of the match in the first two games, leading Delhi Capitals to victories in the first two matches. He was among the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard in the first few games, but it all went downhill for him after those two knocks. After those two knocks of 70* against LSG and 90 against MI, Sameer Rizvi was dismissed for single-digit scores in four out of five games. He did not bat against the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings. Against CSK tonight, Rizvi was on the bench before being called as an impact player in the first innings itself. He played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs to lead DC to a score of 155 runs. With this knock, Rizvi has scored 249 runs in IPL 2026 in eight innings at an average of 41.50 while striking at 151.82.

Also Read: DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?