DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?

DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?

DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s absence from Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI in IPL 2026 continues to puzzle fans, with the legendary wicketkeeper missing yet another IPL match. While a calf injury remains a key factor, the lack of clarity has sparked fresh retirement speculation around CSK's very own ‘Thala’. Is Dhoni set to return later this season, or has MS Dhoni quietly played his last IPL match?

DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL? | Image Credit: X/ CSK
DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL? | Image Credit: X/ CSK

Published By: Aditya Chauhan
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-05 20:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s absence from Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI continues to hurt and haunt fans, and Tuesday was no different. In Match 48 of the Indian Premier League, CSK supporters were once again left disappointed as they couldn’t find Thala’s name, synonymous with the Yellow Army for nearly two decades, in the team sheet against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings, currently sixth in the IPL 2026 points table with four wins in nine matches, are desperately missing the services of their legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

The 44-year-old Dhoni began his pre-IPL preparations with CSK in March and regularly featured in practice games and net sessions. He was seen running, training, hitting big shots, and sharing light-hearted moments with teammates—clips that went viral on social media. However, 10 matches into IPL 2026, including the clash against Delhi, Dhoni is yet to make an appearance in the iconic yellow jersey.

You Might Be Interested In

MS Dhoni Injury Update: Why Is He Not in CSK’s Playing XI?

CSK legend MS Dhoni did not travel to Delhi for the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bowling coach Eric Simmons confirmed that Dhoni would miss the game, marking his 10th absence of the season.

“Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He’s not with us, but he’s improving. He will be ready when he’s ready. He knows when he’s ready to play,” Simmons said on the eve of CSK’s 10th match in IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni Injury Update and IPL 2026 Status

Fondly called “Thala” by CSK fans, Dhoni suffered a calf muscle injury during the pre-season camp and has not featured in a single match so far in IPL 2026.

Dhoni was retained by CSK as an “uncapped player” for ₹4 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and the same contract was extended for IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni Injury Update and IPL 2026 Status

Fondly called “Thala” by CSK fans, Dhoni suffered a calf muscle injury during the pre-season camp and has not featured in a single match so far in IPL 2026.

Dhoni was retained by CSK as an “uncapped player” for ₹4 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and the same contract was extended for IPL 2026. 

MS Dhoni: The Ultimate Team Man and CSK’s IPL 2026 Campaign

Chennai Super Kings are currently sixth on the points table, having bounced back after a tough start that saw them lose three consecutive matches.

Earlier, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey revealed that Dhoni deliberately chose not to attend matches to avoid becoming a distraction for the team.

“He’s such a team-oriented guy, MS Dhoni. He always wants what’s best for the team, and he was worried that if he came, there’d be too much distraction. The cameras would be on him, and the crowd would be cheering for him,” Hussey said. 

(With Agency Inputs)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chennai super kingscskDC vs CSKhome-hero-pos-9indian premier leagueiplIPL 2026latest cricket newsMahendra Singh Dhonims dhoniMS Dhoni IPLMS Dhoni ipl 2026MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Status

RELATED News

DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head

Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch MCFC vs EBFC Live Match?

IPL 2026: Is Jasprit Bumrah the Real Reason Behind Mumbai Indians’ Poor Performance This Season? Sunil Gavaskar Calls Him ‘Unacceptable’

DC vs CSK Match Prediction: Who Will Win The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings At Arun Jaitley Stadium | IPL 2026 Today Match

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Sreaming, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 48 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LATEST NEWS

8th Pay Commission: IRSTSA Demands Higher Fitment Factor and Salary Revision

Alina Amir Viral MMS Part 2 coming? Why Is Pakistani Influencer Trending Again After Private Video Leak Controversy?

US Refuelling Aircraft Declares Emergency Over Gulf, Signals Lost Near Qatar In Fresh Security Concern

Serendipity Arts Launches THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship, a nine-month Leadership Programme for Cultural Practitioners

Serendipity Arts Launches THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship, a nine-month Leadership Programme for Cultural Practitioners

Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

Sensex Falls 252 Points, Nifty Below 24,050; M&M Leads Gainers, ICICI Bank and Coal India Among Losers

Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7, Becomes State’s New ‘Jana Nayagan’

Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

Dubai-Based Film Master Media Distribution LLC Honored at 3rd Abu Dhabi Film Festival

DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?
DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?
DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?
DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?

QUICK LINKS