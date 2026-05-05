DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s absence from Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI continues to hurt and haunt fans, and Tuesday was no different. In Match 48 of the Indian Premier League, CSK supporters were once again left disappointed as they couldn’t find Thala’s name, synonymous with the Yellow Army for nearly two decades, in the team sheet against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings, currently sixth in the IPL 2026 points table with four wins in nine matches, are desperately missing the services of their legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

The 44-year-old Dhoni began his pre-IPL preparations with CSK in March and regularly featured in practice games and net sessions. He was seen running, training, hitting big shots, and sharing light-hearted moments with teammates—clips that went viral on social media. However, 10 matches into IPL 2026, including the clash against Delhi, Dhoni is yet to make an appearance in the iconic yellow jersey.

MS Dhoni Injury Update: Why Is He Not in CSK’s Playing XI?

CSK legend MS Dhoni did not travel to Delhi for the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bowling coach Eric Simmons confirmed that Dhoni would miss the game, marking his 10th absence of the season.

“Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He’s not with us, but he’s improving. He will be ready when he’s ready. He knows when he’s ready to play,” Simmons said on the eve of CSK’s 10th match in IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni Injury Update and IPL 2026 Status

Fondly called “Thala” by CSK fans, Dhoni suffered a calf muscle injury during the pre-season camp and has not featured in a single match so far in IPL 2026.

Dhoni was retained by CSK as an “uncapped player” for ₹4 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and the same contract was extended for IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni Injury Update and IPL 2026 Status

Fondly called “Thala” by CSK fans, Dhoni suffered a calf muscle injury during the pre-season camp and has not featured in a single match so far in IPL 2026.

Dhoni was retained by CSK as an “uncapped player” for ₹4 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and the same contract was extended for IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni: The Ultimate Team Man and CSK’s IPL 2026 Campaign

Chennai Super Kings are currently sixth on the points table, having bounced back after a tough start that saw them lose three consecutive matches.

Earlier, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey revealed that Dhoni deliberately chose not to attend matches to avoid becoming a distraction for the team.

“He’s such a team-oriented guy, MS Dhoni. He always wants what’s best for the team, and he was worried that if he came, there’d be too much distraction. The cameras would be on him, and the crowd would be cheering for him,” Hussey said.

(With Agency Inputs)