When Is Mother’s Day 2026 In India, US, UK And Mexico? Check Full Date List Here

Mother’s Day is celebrated widely in several countries of the world to pay respect to motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. While the essence of Mother’s Day remains the same, different countries follow different dates to celebrate the day based on their culture, beliefs and history. In 2026, millions from different countries will unite in spirit to celebrate mothers and maternal figures around them with warm wishes, gestures, and thoughtful get-togethers. From India and the United States to the United Kingdom and Mexico, each country follows its own tradition when it comes to honouring this special day. Here’s a look at when Mother’s Day 2026 will be celebrated in different countries and why each country follows a different date.

When Is Mother’s Day 2026 in India, US, UK And Mexico?

Mother’s Day 2026 will be celebrated in India and the United States on May 10 (Sunday) as these countries follow the custom of celebrating the day on the second Sunday in May. The date of Mother’s Day changes every year and falls between May 8 and May 14.

Mother’s Day is celebrated earlier in the United Kingdom as Mothering Sunday which falls on March 15 in 2026. The date follows the Christian calendar falling on the fourth Sunday of Lent.

Meanwhile, Mexico follows a fixed tradition, with Mother’s Day being celebrated every year on May 10.

Why Do Different Countries Celebrate Mother’s Day On Different Dates?

Mother’s Day is celebrated on varying dates across different countries because of their different traditions. Unlike some other global observances with fixed dates, Mother’s Day did not follow a single protocol and was celebrated differently in different regions of the world.

For instance, the UK’s Mothering Sunday started as a religious tradition where people visited their “mother church” on a particular day.

And the rest of the world’s modern version of the holiday celebrated on the second Sunday of May originated and gained widespread popularity in the United States during the early 20th century. It stuck in a bunch of other countries because it was an easy date to remember.

And other countries continued to follow their own dates rooted in local traditions and customs.

What Is Official Mother’s Day 2026 Date Worldwide?

There is no “official” global date for Mother’s Day. However, May 10, 2026, is the date on which Mother’s Day will be celebrated in over 40 countries including India, the US, Canada, Australia, and meaning that will be the “most popular” date for Mother’s Day in 2026.

This also means the May date is the most popular version of the holiday, even though many countries follow different calendars.

Different countries have different ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, but they all have a common theme of gratitude and love. In many countries, people show appreciation through flowers, gifts, and family gatherings.

Mexican mothers are often serenaded with music, especially the traditional song Las Mañanitas, and families come together for a large meal. In the UK, families give flowers or traditional baked goods such as Simnel cake to their mothers.

In some countries like Thailand, it is a day of national celebration, observed on the birthday of the Queen Mother, while Ethiopian families mark the occasion with a multi-day festival with food, music, and family reunions.

But for many around the world, a heartfelt note, home-cooked meal, or quality time together is at the centre of the celebration.

What is history and significance of Mother’s Day around the world?

Mother’s Day, as we know it, is largely due to the efforts of Anna Jarvis, who held the first official celebration in 1908 to honour her mother. Following a nationwide campaign, the day was made official in 1914.

But it’s not a new concept ancient Greeks and Romans held festivals to honour their mother goddesses.

The day has become a symbol of appreciation for the unconditional love and sacrifices that mothers make, and their role in shaping families and society. While the occasion has become increasingly commercialised, it remains a deeply personal affair, recognising and thanking mothers for a lifetime of love.

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