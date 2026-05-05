US Pushes Back After Iran Strikes UAE: Will Fragile Ceasefire Survive As Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’?

The United Arab Emirates said it was under attack from Iranian missiles and drones on Tuesday, even as Washington maintained that a fragile ceasefire was still in place despite exchanges of fire a day earlier. The situation unfolded as U.S. forces attempted to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. The U.S. military confirmed it had destroyed six Iranian small boats along with cruise missiles and drones after President Donald Trump ordered naval escorts for stranded tankers under an operation called “Project Freedom”.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission to secure commercial shipping was temporary and stressed that the four-week-old truce was still intact. “We’re not looking for a fight,” he told a press conference. “Right now the ceasefire certainly holds, but we’re going to be watching very, very closely.”

Missile strikes, retaliation and sharp warnings deepen tensions between Iran, US and UAE

Iran fired missiles at U.S. ships on Monday and also targeted the UAE, a key ally of Washington, with drones and missiles. Shortly after Hegseth’s remarks, the UAE’s defence ministry confirmed its air defences were again intercepting incoming threats from Iran. The country’s foreign ministry described the attacks as a serious escalation and a direct threat to national security, adding that the UAE reserved its “full and legitimate right” to respond.

There was no immediate response from Tehran on the latest developments. However, earlier, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that ceasefire violations by the U.S. and its allies could endanger shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. “We know well that the continuation of the current situation is unbearable for the United States, while we have not even begun yet,” he said in a social media post.

Strait of Hormuz tensions disrupt global trade as both sides give conflicting accounts of clashes

The narrow Strait of Hormuz has remained largely shut since February 28, when the U.S. and Israel began strikes on Iran, triggering widespread disruption and pushing up global commodity prices. Hegseth said the U.S. had managed to secure a pathway through the waterway, with hundreds of commercial ships waiting to pass.

Several merchant vessels reported explosions or fires in the Gulf on Monday, while an oil port in the UAE was set ablaze following Iranian missile strikes. Iran has effectively blocked the strait by threatening to deploy mines, drones, missiles and fast-attack boats, while the U.S. has responded by blockading Iranian ports and escorting ships through the route.

Conflicting claims over ship movements and attacks add to uncertainty in the Gulf region

The U.S. military said two American merchant ships successfully crossed the strait under naval escort, though it did not specify when. Iran denied that any such crossings had taken place. Meanwhile, shipping company Maersk said one of its U.S.-flagged vessels, Alliance Fairfax, exited the Gulf under U.S. protection on Monday.

The commander of U.S. forces in the region stated that six Iranian boats had been destroyed, a claim Tehran rejected. Iranian media, however, accused U.S. forces of targeting civilian and cargo vessels, saying five civilians were killed. Iran also said it fired warning shots at a U.S. warship approaching the strait, forcing it to turn back. Reuters noted it could not independently verify these claims as both sides issued conflicting accounts.

Ceasefire strains continue as repeated attacks fall short of full-scale war escalation

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that since the April 7 ceasefire, Iran had fired at commercial vessels nine times and seized two container ships. He also noted that Iran had attacked U.S. forces more than ten times since then.

However, he added that these incidents remained “below the threshold of restarting major combat operations at this point,” indicating that while tensions remain high, both sides are still avoiding a full-scale conflict.

Oil port fires and regional diplomacy highlight widening impact of the ongoing conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said peace talks mediated by Pakistan were progressing, but warned the U.S. and UAE against getting pulled into a “quagmire”. He was travelling to Beijing for further discussions with Chinese officials, according to his ministry.

Iranian drone and missile strikes on Monday included an attack that caused a fire at Fujairah, a key oil port in the UAE. State television said the strikes were in response to what it called “U.S. military’s adventurism”. Iranian authorities also released a map showing an expanded maritime zone under their control, including parts of the UAE coastline such as Fujairah and Khorfakkan.

Peace efforts struggle despite ongoing backchannel talks and unresolved core issues

The broader conflict has already killed thousands and shaken the global economy. While U.S. and Iranian officials have held one round of direct peace talks, attempts to organise further meetings have not succeeded. President Trump has said the military campaign aimed to remove what he described as immediate threats from Iran, including its nuclear and missile programmes and its support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iranian media reported that the U.S. had responded to a 14-point proposal from Tehran through Pakistan, and that Iran was reviewing it. A senior Pakistani official involved in the talks said “backdoor diplomacy” was ongoing. “We have put in a lot of efforts, actually both the sides have narrowed gaps on a majority of the issues,” the source said. Iran’s proposal reportedly delays discussions on nuclear programmes until after agreements on ending the war and ensuring shipping security. Trump, however, indicated he was still reviewing the proposal and might reject it, while continuing to insist that Iran must give up its enriched uranium stockpiles—an allegation Tehran denies.

(with inputs from Reuters)

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