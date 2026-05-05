Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years

Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years

A suspected Jeffrey Epstein suicide note reportedly found by his cellmate has remained sealed for years and was never seen by the Justice Department.

Mystery around Jeffrey Epstein's suicide deepens as it remains sealed (Image: X)
Mystery around Jeffrey Epstein's suicide deepens as it remains sealed (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-05 21:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years

A suicide note by Jeffrey Epstein, an alleged sex offender, has not been released to the public in almost seven years since he died, which raises the possibility of renewed inquiries into his last days. According to a report by The New York Times, the note was allegedly discovered by his former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione but has never been officially released. The publication has now petitioned a judge to unseal the document, which reportedly contained the line “time to say goodbye.” Despite massive disclosures by the Justice Department in recent months, including millions of pages of records related to Epstein, this Jeffrey Epstein suicide note has not surfaced publicly, adding to the mystery surrounding his death in 2019.

Details of the alleged note and what the cellmate claims he found

The Jeffrey Epstein suicide note was reportedly found inside a book belonging to Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer who is currently serving four life sentences in an unrelated quadruple murder case. Tartaglione said he discovered the note between the pages of a graphic novel after Epstein’s apparent suicide attempt weeks before his death. He claimed Epstein had written, “What do you want me to do, bust out crying? Time to say goodbye.” Tartaglione mentioned the note publicly on a podcast last year, but the actual document has never been released or independently verified in full.

Justice Department says it has not seen the note despite extensive record review

The Jeffrey Epstein suicide note has not been found in official government files, according to the Justice Department. A spokesperson said the agency had not seen the document, even after what it described as an “exhaustive effort” to collect all Epstein-related records. This effort included documents from the Bureau of Prisons and the Office of the Inspector General. The note has never been included in any of numerous official investigations into Epstein’s death, including an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General that was conducted in 2023. This leads further to uncertainty regarding the existence and authenticity of the note.

You Might Be Interested In

Legal records hint at authentication but offer few details on how it was verified

A cryptic two-page chronology in the records mentions the Jeffrey Epstein suicide note and suggests that Tartaglione’s lawyers had authenticated it. However, the documents do not explain how this authentication was carried out. If the note is genuine, it could offer rare insight into Epstein’s mental state in the weeks leading up to his death. Still, the lack of clarity around its verification process has left many questions unanswered.

Note kept sealed in court vault since 2019 amid legal dispute

According to reports, the Jeffrey Epstein suicide note has been kept under seal in a courthouse vault since 2019. A federal judge ordered it sealed during a legal dispute involving Tartaglione’s case. Since then, it has remained inaccessible to the public, even as interest in Epstein’s case has continued to grow. The fact that the note has stayed hidden for so long has only added to speculation and public curiosity.

Push to unseal the document gains support from prosecutors and officials

The effort to make the Jeffrey Epstein suicide note public has gained momentum. The New York Times has petitioned US District Judge Kenneth Karas in White Plains, New York, to unseal the document. Federal prosecutors have now supported this request, saying there is no longer a strong legal reason to keep it sealed. In a letter cited by ABC News, US Attorney Jay Clayton said that public statements already made about the matter weaken the argument for continued secrecy and that the information could now be released.

Background of Epstein’s death continues to fuel interest in the note

Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier convicted of sex trafficking charges, was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging, a conclusion later supported by the Justice Department. However, reports that he had been found injured weeks earlier have continued to fuel debate.

Also Read: Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Epstein cellmate notehome-hero-pos-1Jeffrey EpsteinJeffrey Epstein Suicide Note

RELATED News

Why Iran Is Striking UAE Amid Ceasefire? All About Fujairah Attack That Injured 3 Indians

Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?

Watch: Tragic Mid-Air Fall Kills Thailand Parasailing Worker In Phuket, Boat Operator Faces Charges

Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At White House Event: Viral Video Shows POTUS ‘Dozing On His Feet’

Fact Check: Did Spirit Airlines Staff Perform Obscene Dance On Last Flight? Truth Behind Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years

DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?

8th Pay Commission: IRSTSA Demands Higher Fitment Factor and Salary Revision

Alina Amir Viral MMS Part 2 coming? Why Is Pakistani Influencer Trending Again After Private Video Leak Controversy?

Serendipity Arts Launches THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship, a nine-month Leadership Programme for Cultural Practitioners

Serendipity Arts Launches THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship, a nine-month Leadership Programme for Cultural Practitioners

Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

Sensex Falls 252 Points, Nifty Below 24,050; M&M Leads Gainers, ICICI Bank and Coal India Among Losers

Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7, Becomes State’s New ‘Jana Nayagan’

Dubai-Based Film Master Media Distribution LLC Honored at 3rd Abu Dhabi Film Festival

Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years
Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years
Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years
Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years

QUICK LINKS