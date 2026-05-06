Giorgia Meloni’s Lingerie Pic Goes Viral, Italy PM Breaks Silence on Private Image With Explosive Remark

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s lingerie pic went viral on social media, which created a huge online debates and brought about multiple controversies. The Italian leader later broke her silence and revealed that the image was fake and shared to target and mislead people online. Meloni posted the image herself to warn users about the dangers of manipulated content, saying such false images can damage reputations and deceive the public. She denounced it as a “political attack” which has now triggered a wider debate around AI misuse, privacy and online misinformation

Giorgia Meloni’s Lingerie Pic Goes Viral

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently shared a viral image circulating online that falsely appeared to show her sitting on a bed in lingerie. The edited photo was reposted by a social media user along with critical remarks targeting the Italian leader.

Meloni later exposed the image publicly and warn people about how manipulated content and AI generated visuals can be used to spread misinformation and attack reputations.

What Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Said on Her Lingerie Pic?

Giorgia Meloni said that several fake images created using artificial intelligence have been circulating online and are being shared as real by some of her political opponents.

Her tweet reads, ““In these days, several fake photos of me are circulating, generated with artificial intelligence and passed off as genuine by some diligent opponent.”

Girano in questi giorni diverse mie foto false, generate con l’intelligenza artificiale e spacciate per vere da qualche solerte oppositore. Devo riconoscere che chi le ha realizzate, almeno nel caso in allegato, mi ha anche migliorata parecchio. Ma resta il fatto che, pur di… pic.twitter.com/or44qru2qj — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 5, 2026







She joked, “I must admit that whoever created them, at least in the attached case, has also improved me quite a bit,” adding, “But the fact remains that, just to attack and invent falsehoods, nowadays anything at all is used.”

PM also tweeted, “The point, however, goes beyond me. Deepfakes are a dangerous tool, because they can deceive, manipulate, and strike anyone. I can defend myself. Many others cannot.” She further explained what to do if one comes across such fake pictures. “For this reason, one rule should always apply: verify before believing, and believe before sharing. Because today it happens to me, tomorrow it can happen to anyone.”

Social Media Reactions on Giorgia Meloni’s Lingerie Pic

One user said, “You’re right Giorgia, there’s a ton of material made with artificial intelligence circulating online, in which you talk about naval blockade, ethnic replacement, abolition of excise duties and victory of Ukraine. Enough with the fake news already.”

Second user wrote, “You’re right, one must defend against deepfakes… For example, for years there’s been a video of you circulating on the internet made with artificial intelligence where you promised to cut fuel excise taxes… How can the opposition stoop so low just to attack…”

Third user tweeted, “No one believes any images they see online anymore. Nobody should be scared of fake images because they’re all over the place. It’s kind of like currency. When the federal reserve keeps printing money out of thin air, the currency becomes worthless. Exact same thing with AI images online. Nobody values them at all. It’s just a laugh at this point.”

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