Trump Congratulates PM Modi After BJP’s ‘Historic, Decisive’ Win In Bengal Assembly Elections

In a rare diplomatic gesture, US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landmark win in West Bengal. He called it “historic and decisive.” This statement, released by the White House, stands out since US presidents usually do not comment on state elections in India.

White House Statement Signals Strong Backing

The White House acknowledged the BJP’s victory in West Bengal. The congratulatory message framed the election result as a major political moment, highlighting the growing relationship between the two leaders.

BJP’s Historic Breakthrough In West Bengal

This victory marks the first time the Bharatiya Janata Party has gained power in West Bengal, a state long controlled by the Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee. The result effectively ends Banerjee’s 15-year rule and signals a major political shift in one of India’s most influential states.

PM Modi Hails ‘People’s Power’ In Victory Speech

Talking to supporters in New Delhi, PM Modi said the result represents a turning point in Bengal’s political journey. He emphasized that the mandate shows public trust in governance and development, adding that “a new chapter has been added to Bengal’s destiny.”

The Prime Minister also thanked voters across the state. International media outlets, including The Washington Post, The BBC, and The New York Times, described the outcome as a significant win for the BJP.

Reports indicated that West Bengal had long been a challenging political area for the party, making the victory especially remarkable on the world stage. It strengthens PM Modi’s position midway through his third term and broadens the party’s national presence.

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