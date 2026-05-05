Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How to Watch Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg in India, UAE, Middle East, Spain, England And Worldwide

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: In the second leg of their semifinal match at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will try to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 final in Budapest. A boring 1-1 stalemate was the result of the first leg at Estadio Metropolitano. Julian Alvarez equalized after another penalty kick by Viktor Gyokeres. Late in the game, the Gunners had an opportunity to take the lead, but a penalty they were given was reversed following a VAR review.
If Mikel Arteta’s team can make it to the Champions League final for the first time in twenty years, he will accept another tight outcome. The North London team’s undefeated streak in the competition will reach 14 games with a victory tonight, setting a new club record. With back-to-back league victories and a 3-0 victory against Fulham in their most recent game, Arsenal put an end to their Premier League championship chase wobble. Atletico Madrid, who are still a formidable opponent despite their lackluster La Liga performance, will present the hosts with a new kind of test.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League Live Streaming: India, UAE, Middle East, Spain, England And Worldwide
|Country
|Time
|Channel
|India
|12:30 AM IST
|Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv
|United Arab Emirates (Saudi Arabia)
|10:00 PM AST
|beIN SPORTS MENA
|United Kingdom (England)
|7:00 PM BST
|TNT Sports, Prime Video, BBC
|Spain
|9: 00 PM CET
|Movistar Plus+
|Australia
|5:00 AM AEST / 6:00 AM AEDT
|Stan Sport
|Pakistan
|1:00 AM PST
|tapmad
|France
|9:00 PM CET
|Canal +, M6
|Germany
|9:00 PM CET
|DAZN, Prime Video, ZDF
When will the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final, match take place?
The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final, match is going to take place on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.
When will the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final match start?
The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final, match will start at 12:30 A.M. in India on Wednesday, 5th May.
Where will the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final match be played?
The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Where to watch the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final match in India?
The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups
Arsenal Predicted Lineup: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie, Declan Rice, Martín Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli
Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineup: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Matteo Ruggeri, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez, Ademola Lookman
UEFA Champions League 2025/26: Arsenal Last 10 Results
|Date
|Competition
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Score
|May 2, 2026
|Premier League
|Fulham
|Home
|Win
|3–0
|Apr 29, 2026
|Champions League
|Atletico Madrid
|Away
|Draw
|1–1
|Apr 25, 2026
|Premier League
|Newcastle United
|Home
|Win
|1–0
|Apr 19, 2026
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|Away
|Loss
|1–2
|Apr 15, 2026
|Champions League
|Sporting CP
|Home
|Draw
|0–0
|Apr 11, 2026
|Premier League
|AFC Bournemouth
|Home
|Loss
|1–2
|Apr 7, 2026
|Champions League
|Sporting CP
|Away
|Win
|1–0
|Apr 4, 2026
|FA Cup
|Southampton
|Away
|Loss
|1–2
|Mar 22, 2026
|EFL Cup (Final)
|Manchester City
|Neutral
|Loss
|0–2
|Mar 17, 2026
|Champions League
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Home
|Win
|2–0
UEFA Champions League 2025/26: Atletico Madrid Last 10 Results
|Date
|Competition
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Score
|May 2, 2026
|La Liga
|Valencia
|Away
|Win
|2–0
|Apr 29, 2026
|Champions League
|Arsenal
|Home
|Draw
|1–1
|Apr 25, 2026
|La Liga
|Athletic Club
|Home
|Win
|3–2
|Apr 22, 2026
|La Liga
|Elche
|Away
|Loss
|2–3
|Apr 19, 2026
|Spanish Cup (Final)
|Real Sociedad
|Neutral
|Loss
|2–2 (Lost on pens)
|Apr 15, 2026
|Champions League
|Barcelona
|Home
|Loss
|1–2
|Apr 12, 2026
|La Liga
|Sevilla
|Away
|Loss
|1–2
|Apr 09, 2026
|Champions League
|Barcelona
|Away
|Win
|2–0
|Apr 05, 2026
|La Liga
|Barcelona
|Home
|Loss
|1–2
|Mar 23, 2026
|La Liga
|Real Madrid
|Away
|Loss
|2–3
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.