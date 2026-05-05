Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How to Watch Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg in India, UAE, Middle East, Spain, England And Worldwide

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: In the second leg of their semifinal match at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will try to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 final in Budapest. A boring 1-1 stalemate was the result of the first leg at Estadio Metropolitano. Julian Alvarez equalized after another penalty kick by Viktor Gyokeres. Late in the game, the Gunners had an opportunity to take the lead, but a penalty they were given was reversed following a VAR review.

If Mikel Arteta’s team can make it to the Champions League final for the first time in twenty years, he will accept another tight outcome. The North London team’s undefeated streak in the competition will reach 14 games with a victory tonight, setting a new club record. With back-to-back league victories and a 3-0 victory against Fulham in their most recent game, Arsenal put an end to their Premier League championship chase wobble. Atletico Madrid, who are still a formidable opponent despite their lackluster La Liga performance, will present the hosts with a new kind of test.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League Live Streaming: India, UAE, Middle East, Spain, England And Worldwide

Country Time Channel India 12:30 AM IST Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv United Arab Emirates (Saudi Arabia) 10:00 PM AST beIN SPORTS MENA United Kingdom (England) 7:00 PM BST TNT Sports, Prime Video, BBC Spain 9: 00 PM CET Movistar Plus+ Australia 5:00 AM AEST / 6:00 AM AEDT Stan Sport Pakistan 1:00 AM PST tapmad France 9:00 PM CET Canal +, M6 Germany 9:00 PM CET DAZN, Prime Video, ZDF

When will the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final, match take place?

The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final, match is going to take place on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

When will the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final match start?

The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final, match will start at 12:30 A.M. in India on Wednesday, 5th May.

Where will the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final match be played?

The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final match in India?

The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Predicted Lineup: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie, Declan Rice, Martín Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli

Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineup: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Matteo Ruggeri, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez, Ademola Lookman

UEFA Champions League 2025/26: Arsenal Last 10 Results

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Score May 2, 2026 Premier League Fulham Home Win 3–0 Apr 29, 2026 Champions League Atletico Madrid Away Draw 1–1 Apr 25, 2026 Premier League Newcastle United Home Win 1–0 Apr 19, 2026 Premier League Manchester City Away Loss 1–2 Apr 15, 2026 Champions League Sporting CP Home Draw 0–0 Apr 11, 2026 Premier League AFC Bournemouth Home Loss 1–2 Apr 7, 2026 Champions League Sporting CP Away Win 1–0 Apr 4, 2026 FA Cup Southampton Away Loss 1–2 Mar 22, 2026 EFL Cup (Final) Manchester City Neutral Loss 0–2 Mar 17, 2026 Champions League Bayer Leverkusen Home Win 2–0

UEFA Champions League 2025/26: Atletico Madrid Last 10 Results

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Score May 2, 2026 La Liga Valencia Away Win 2–0 Apr 29, 2026 Champions League Arsenal Home Draw 1–1 Apr 25, 2026 La Liga Athletic Club Home Win 3–2 Apr 22, 2026 La Liga Elche Away Loss 2–3 Apr 19, 2026 Spanish Cup (Final) Real Sociedad Neutral Loss 2–2 (Lost on pens) Apr 15, 2026 Champions League Barcelona Home Loss 1–2 Apr 12, 2026 La Liga Sevilla Away Loss 1–2 Apr 09, 2026 Champions League Barcelona Away Win 2–0 Apr 05, 2026 La Liga Barcelona Home Loss 1–2 Mar 23, 2026 La Liga Real Madrid Away Loss 2–3

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