Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today Epstein cellmate note chennai super kings KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey trailer unveils a dark, brutal retelling of Homer’s epic, with Matt Damon battling monsters and survival.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey trailer unveils a dark, brutal retelling of Homer’s epic. (Photo: X/@odysseymovie)
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey trailer unveils a dark, brutal retelling of Homer’s epic. (Photo: X/@odysseymovie)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 22:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now

Now that the highly anticipated trailer for The Odyssey is available, fans can finally get the best idea yet of what Christopher Nolan’s ambitious take on The Odyssey will be like. While the first teaser focused on mood, the new footage delivers a flood of narrative, character and conflict. Featuring Matt Damon in the lead, the trailer captures the epic, haunting journey of Odysseus one defined by survival, loss and a never-ending battle. From crashing storms to horrific mythological confrontations, Nolan’s take appears to be a grounded, psychological and much different than the spectacle-heavy depictions of Greek mythology fans have grown accustomed to. It suggests a layered story that combines emotional depth with epic scale. Read on for more analysis, and watch the new trailer above.

What Story Details Does the New Trailer for The Odyssey Reveal?

The trailer kicks things off with Odysseus floating alone at sea, far removed from the point of glory following the Trojan War and quickly sets up a narrative of survival. It shows him battling not only the elements but also exhaustion and isolation. Unlike other adaptations, this version eschews the more traditional approach to depicting Odysseus and goes for a more realistic take. Instead of focusing on a hero’s journey, this version appears to be physically and emotionally devastating.

Based on the footage, Christopher Nolan’s take on The Odyssey appears to cut out much of the fantasy and spectacle and focus on the human. While it appears that mythological elements will be a deeply embedded aspect of the film, the tone of the world is raw and grounded. The world feels harsh and unforgiving. Instead of a mythological journey, the trailer depicts a narrative of survival.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Are the Key Cast Members?

The film boasts an impressive ensemble. Matt Damon leads as Odysseus, portraying a worn and determined warrior. Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, emerging as a menacing antagonist. Zendaya appears as Athena, while Tom Holland plays Telemachus, navigating his father’s absence. Charlize Theron takes on Circe, adding further intrigue to the mythological world.

When Will The Odyssey Release in Theatres?

The Odyssey is set for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026, positioning it as one of the most awaited films of the year.

With music by Ludwig Göransson, the trailer’s intensity is amplified by a powerful score. The film promises a non-linear, emotionally rich narrative exploring themes of duty, resilience, and the cost of survival. Nolan’s signature storytelling style suggests a deeper psychological exploration rather than a straightforward epic.

Based on the trailer, The Odyssey is shaping up to be a must-watch cinematic experience. Its blend of grounded realism, mythological elements, and strong performances positions it as a bold reinterpretation of a timeless classic.

Watch:

ALSO READ: Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: christopher nolanChristopher Nolan The Odyssey trailerMatt Damon Odysseusthe odysseyThe Odyssey TrailerThe Odyssey watch

RELATED News

MET GALA 2026: Who Is Sudha Reddy? From $15M Necklace To Manish Malhotra’s Custom ‘Tree Of Life’ Outfit, Here’s How This Indian Billionaire Grabbed The Spotlight

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

Met Gala 2026 Viral Videos: Chaos, Glamour And Unforgettable Fashion Moments Unleashed

Did Alia Bhatt Attend MET GALA 2026? AI Images Of Bollywood Star Perfectly Matching The Costume Art’ Theme Fool The Internet, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Still Making Waves’

From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet

LATEST NEWS

DC vs CSK: Sameer Rizvi Silences Critics With Fighting Knock Amid Yesha Sagar Controversy; Fans React to Delhi Capitals Batter

US Pushes Back After Iran Strikes UAE: Will Fragile Ceasefire Survive As Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’?

When Is Mother’s Day 2026 In India, US, UK And Mexico? Check Full Date List Here

Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years

DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?

8th Pay Commission: IRSTSA Demands Higher Fitment Factor and Salary Revision

Alina Amir Viral MMS Part 2 coming? Why Is Pakistani Influencer Trending Again After Private Video Leak Controversy?

US Refuelling Aircraft Declares Emergency Over Gulf, Signals Lost Near Qatar In Fresh Security Concern

Serendipity Arts Launches THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship, a nine-month Leadership Programme for Cultural Practitioners

Serendipity Arts Launches THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship, a nine-month Leadership Programme for Cultural Practitioners

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now

QUICK LINKS