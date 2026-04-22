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Home > Entertainment News > Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside

Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside

The trailer for Citadel Season 2 promises a bigger, more intense chapter as Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) are pulled back into action by Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci).

Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 22, 2026 13:03:26 IST

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Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside

If you are a Priyanka Chopra fan, we have a happy news for you. The global icon’s spy series Citadel is all set to return to Prime Video with a new season. The streaming giant released the action-packed trailer of season 2 on Tuesday and announced the premiere date of the spy series. The highly anticipated series also stars Richard Madden as lead.

Citadel is an espionage drama that is sure to give you an adrenaline rush. The story follows elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci). Once part of a powerful global spy agency, their world is shattered when it’s taken down by Manticore, a dangerous syndicate backed by some of the most influential forces.

When a terrifying new threat emerges, “the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity,” read a press note shared by ANI. Well, any guesses on the release date? Citadel Season 2 will be out on May 6.

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Citadel 2 Trailer

The trailer for Citadel Season 2 was launched by Prime Video on Tuesday. It promises a bigger, more intense chapter as Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) are pulled back into action by Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci). 

Packed with high-octane action, missions and emotional stakes, the teaser introduces a dangerous new threat that could reshape the world. As the fallen agency attempts a comeback, the trio must recruit new operatives and confront betrayals, secrets and shifting loyalties. With some intense action sequence and a fresh team dynamic, the upcoming season raises the stakes significantly ahead of its May 2026 premiere.

About Citadel Cast

Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings will reprise their roles. Apart from them are an ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine. Some notable additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone and Rayna Vallandingham.

From Amazon, MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner, director and executive producer. Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes also serve as directors in addition to executive producers.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’

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Tags: Citadel 2entertainmenthollywoodpriyanka chopraRichard Maddenweb series

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Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside

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Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside

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Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside
Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside
Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside
Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside

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