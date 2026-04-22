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Home > Entertainment News > Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’

Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’

Samrat Prithviraj was released in theatres on June 3, 2022. It was helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 22, 2026 12:05:01 IST

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Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’

Akshay Kumar has been riding high on the success of Bhooth Bangla. The Priyadarshan directorial nears the Rs 100 crore mark in India, earning Rs 9.20 crore on Tuesday. Amid the buzz, the actor sat for a podcast and reacted to the backlash over his much-anticipated 2022 film Samrat Prithviraj. In the period actioner, Akshay portrayed legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty.

The film created a lot of hype even before its release and was remarkable as it marked Akshay’s comeback collaboration with Yash Raj Films. Despite high expectations, the movie failed to perform at the box office and was met with heavy criticism. Viewers slammed the actor’s portrayal of the legendary king. Many felt that he didn’t convincingly play Prithviraj Chauhan, citing issues with his physique, mannerisms, and particularly a moustache that many found artificial and unconvincing.

Akshay Kumar Apologises To Audiences

After four years, Akshay Kumar has finally addressed the criticism around the fake moustache in Samrat Prithviraj. In an interaction with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, the actor made it clear that the concern was never about him being unwilling to grow facial hair.

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During the discussion, Akshay was asked about a group of fans who believed he should invest more time in his films. The host also referred to the backlash over the use of a fake moustache in the historical drama. Akshay said, “See, I’m working on lots of things, lots of films and lots of looks. Like right now, I have this beard. I took around six weeks to grow it, and during those six weeks, I didn’t work. So it’s not like that.”

He fadded, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki kahani jo thi, uske andar, unko sirf ek particular moochh chahiye thi. Ab wo moochh mere uspe se nahi ugti. Ab wo moochh jo nakli lagi, (The story of Samrath Prithviraj Chauhan required a particular kind of moustache. Now, I can’t grow that kind of moustache. Many people found my moustache fake).”

The actor went on to say, “Maybe a lot of people, maybe some people didn’t like it. At the end of the day, it’s acting. Ab ho sakta hai waisi moochh ugna, shayad ho sakta hai meri growth na ho… agar kisi ko nahi acchi lagi to sorry. (It could also happen that growing such a kind of moustache is impossible for the growth that I have… I’m sorry if someone did not like it).”

Samrat Prithviraj was released in theatres on June 3, 2022. It was helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 175 crore but managed to collect around Rs 90 crore globally. The historical drama was based on the life of the legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. It also featured Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles.

Bhooth Bangla Storyline And Box Office Figures

Released on April 17, Bhooth Bangla has maintained its pace during the initial seven days and reached a major milestone on Day 5 which has generated excitement among industry experts. The horror-comedy reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs117 crore on its first Tuesday, which it achieved while facing tough competition from the ongoing spy-thriller wave of Dhurandhar 2. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla also features Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Did Vijay Varma Just Throw Shade At Kartik Aaryan? His ‘King Of PR’ Tag Has Internet Talking

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Tags: akshay kumarBhooth BanglaBollywoodentertainmentSamrat Prithviraj

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Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’

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Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’

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Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’
Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’
Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’
Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’

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