Did Vijay Varma Just Throw Shade At Kartik Aaryan? His ‘King Of PR’ Tag Has Internet Talking

How more candid can anyone be? Yes, it’s Vijay Verma whose rapid-fire answers will give you a virtual tour of Bollywood’s versatility. From the most charming person to the one with the best PR skills, you name it and he has it. In a recent interaction, the actor was asked to give fun titles to fellow stars, and honestly, he nailed the gig.

Vijay Varma was speaking to WeAreYuvaa, and it took no time for him to turn the conversation fun. He labelled none other than Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘King of Charm,’ and we couldn’t agree more. Next came the ‘King of Improvisations,’ and he was named Rajpal Yadav. It was followed by ‘King of Re-invention,’ which was South veteran Kamal Haasan.

Vijay Varma’s Candid Rapid Fire

The actor also remembered Bollywood’s much-loved Irrfan Khan and honoured him with two titles – ‘King of Words’ as well as ‘King of Intensity’. Some other titles included ‘King of Humour’ which according to him is Johnny Lever and ‘King of Comebacks’ which is Akshay Kumar.

The most interesting one was perhaps the ‘King of PR’ and Vijay took no time to announce Kartik Aaryan’s name. And guess who was tagged as the ‘King of Comebacks’? It was Vijay himself.

Vijay’s remark on Kartik quickly grabbed attention on social media, with users debating whether it was a compliment or subtle critique. While Vijay didn’t elaborate much, his statement hinted at Kartik’s strong visibility and media presence in the industry.

How Redditors Reacted

Kartik Aaryan, known for his rapid rise from outsider to mainstream star, has consistently remained in the spotlight. While the internet had mixed reactions, some fans agreed with Vijay Varma and credited Kartik’s team for maintaining buzz around the actor.

A person commented, “Honestly he is spot on with all the answers.” Another user said, “He’s always been straightforward, unlike the over-curated images most stars push these days.” Someone also added, “I think being honest is not a crime, completely supporting Vijay Verma here! He at least knows how to act and not created his entire image like Kartik on PR.”

An individual jokingly said, “Main bhi aisa hi hoon baaton baaton mein sach bol deta hoon.” Another person noted, “I liked all his answers too! Even for the ladies segment, he killed it with the answers. Love that he wasn’t trying to appease anyone or be diplomatic for no reason.” A comment simply read, “I see no lies.”

Not echoing a similar sentiment, an user said, “Vijay maybe correct but nothing wrong in doing PR for yourself. That’s how the industry works.”

Kartik Aaryan And Vijay Varma On Work Front

Kartik Aaryan is preparing for his upcoming film Naagzilla, which is scheduled to release in theatres on February 12, 2027. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Mahaveer Jain Films, and has already generated much anticipation among fans. The actor was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, where he starred opposite Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Vijay Varma is currently receiving praise for his performance in Matka King. Set in 1960s Mumbai, the period crime drama is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has been gaining positive attention from audiences.

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