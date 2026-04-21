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Home > Entertainment News > Dacoit OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Drama

Dacoit OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Drama

Dacoit has a compelling cast and a gripping storyline. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The actor is known for his intense performances and strong screen presence.

Dacoit OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Drama

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Last updated: April 21, 2026 17:16:20 IST

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Dacoit OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Drama

The buzz around Dacoit: A Love Story has been constantly growing, thanks to its interesting plot and powerful cast. While the film is gearing up for its theatrical debut, many are already excited about its OTT release and streaming platform. The makers have, however, not officially confirmed an exact OTT release date. Industry trends suggest that the film could arrive on digital platforms after one or two months following its theatrical run, depending on its box office performance. According to reports, Dacoit is expected to be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Dacoit A Love Story: Cast and Plot Overview

Dacoit has a compelling cast and a gripping storyline. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The actor is known for his intense performances and strong screen presence. Alongside him is Mrunal Thakur, whose versatility has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in recent years.

Dacoit revolve around themes of betrayal, revenge and survival. The story follows a former convict who navigates a dangerous world filled with crime, conflict and dilemmas. The film moves between two timelines, 2008 and 2021, and both have some strong moments. Hari and Saraswathi’s love story unfolds through quick scenes and emotional moments before the film reveals how Hari ended up in jail.

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Dacoit A Love Story: Box Office Numbers

According to Sacnilk, Dacoit has crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide, but experienced a sharp 72.6 per cent drop in collections on its second Monday after a modest weekend uptick.

The crime thriller is co-written by Adivi Sesh and produced by Annapurna Studios and SS Creations. Dacoit is the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, which released on April 10. The film also features Anurag Kashyap in a key role.

While the exact OTT release date of Dacoit remains under wraps, expectations are high for its digital run. Fans should keep an eye out for official announcements in the coming weeks, especially regarding its streaming platform. Whether you plan to watch it on the big screen or wait for its OTT debut, the action-drama is shaping up to be one of the more exciting releases on the horizon.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional — Watch Video

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Dacoit OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Drama

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Dacoit OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Drama

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Dacoit OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Drama
Dacoit OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Drama
Dacoit OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Drama
Dacoit OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Drama

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