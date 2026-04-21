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Home > Entertainment News > Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional— Watch Video

Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional— Watch Video

Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Talking about the historical drama, Riteish reflected on the long and challenging journey of bringing the film to life. In clips from the event that are now widely circulating, Genelia, who stood beside him on stage, became emotional and broke down.

Riteish And Genelia (PHOTO: IG)
Riteish And Genelia (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 21, 2026 14:40:36 IST

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Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional— Watch Video

Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: The makers of Raja Shivaji unveiled the film’s trailer on April 20 at a grand, star-studded event in Mumbai. It turned into an emotional evening, with both Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh visibly struggling to hold back tears as they addressed the audience. The heartfelt moment quickly went viral, striking a chord with fans online.

Raja Shivaji traces the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and holds deep personal significance for Riteish, who has not only acted in the film but also directed and co-written it.

Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Deshmukh couple gets emotional

Talking about the historical drama, Riteish reflected on the long and challenging journey of bringing the film to life. In clips from the event that are now widely circulating, Genelia, who stood beside him on stage, became emotional and broke down as he spoke about the struggles they faced during the making of the project.

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“It’s been 10 years… I first wanted to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 2016, but it didn’t happen. Then I tried again, and COVID happened. It felt like Shivaji Maharaj was telling me, ‘Wait, my child… it’s not the right time.’ This time, I felt like he came to me and said, ‘Yes, now is the time,'” he said. “Dreaming is not a big deal… anyone can dream. But having someone who stands by you while you are dreaming… that is Genelia. Someone who believed in me, someone who made this dream a reality… that is Genelia.”

Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish expresses gratitude to the actors

The launch event was attended by several prominent names, including Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Vidya Balan, all of whom play key roles in the film.

“I am very thankful to Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and the entire team of Raja Shivaji who decided to become a part of this movie. Abhishek stood with me like a brother,” Riteish said.

Sanjay Dutt, who plays Afzal Khan in the film, shared, “Riteish is like my younger brother. So whatever he says is set in stone for me. We go a long way back. There was no question of saying no.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Abhishek added, “Like Sanju sir said, Riteish is like a younger brother. He just has to ask, and we’ll all show up. There’s no doubt… if Riteish asks for something and I don’t show up, that’s just not possible.”

Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: About the film

After facing several delays, the film finally went on floors in 2023. It also features actors like Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Bhagyashree, and Amol Gupte in important roles, with Salman Khan making a cameo appearance. The trailer offers a glimpse into the life and legacy of the legendary Maratha warrior king, featuring grand battle sequences and powerful dialogues. Backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the film is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. Raja Shivaji is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026, in both Marathi and Hindi.

ALSO READ:  Akshay Kumar On Ranveer Singh’s ‘Unstoppable’ Dhurandhar: ‘Kabhi Mauka Milega Aisi Cinema Mein Kaam Karne Ka’

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Tags: geneliaraja shivaji trailerRaja Shivaji Trailer OutRiteish DeshmukhSanjay Dutt

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Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional— Watch Video

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Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional— Watch Video

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Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional— Watch Video
Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional— Watch Video
Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional— Watch Video
Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional— Watch Video

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