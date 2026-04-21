Akshay Kumar On Ranveer Singh’s ‘Unstoppable’ Dhurandhar: ‘Kabhi Mauka Milega Aisi Cinema Mein Kaam Karne Ka’

Akshay Kumar has been basking in the success of Priyadharshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. While his film battles the box office storm with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the actor has heaped praise on the Ranveer Singh starrer. Reviewing Dhurandhar, Akshay Kumar acknowledged the blockbuster film’s impact. He went on to describe it as a ‘benchmark entertainer’ that has redefined commercial Hindi cinema. Interestingly, the Khiladi star’s review of Dhurandhar comes at a time when Bhooth Bangla is performing decently.

Akshay Kumar Calls Dhurandhar ‘Unstoppable’

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, the Bhooth Bangla lead opened up on the impact of Dhurandhar. He said, “It goes on the way about the country… it is a very well-knit film. Every answer is answered. Obviously, saaf pata chalta hain ki unko pata tha bohot saari cheeezein unko bohot jagahon se mili hain aur unhone uss film ko leke banaya. The reality of it, what kind of things they wanted to show.”

The actor added, “What happened in Pakistan, what happened in India… how they were dealing with it… how one agency works against the other agencies… beautifully made. Larger than life also. Catching the real thing and putting a larger-than-life cinema into it and expanding it. Cinemas are changing. Kabhi mauka milega aisi cinema mein kaam karne ka (Hopefully I will get a chance to work in films like these).”

Dhurandhar vs Bhooth Bangla Box Office Numbers

Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed several milestones, nearing Rs 1,750 crore globally and more than Rs 1,100 crore net in India. Even in its fifth week, the film continues to show resilience. Bhooth Bangla, on the other hand, has opened strong. The horror-comedy crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide within just four days and showed solid momentum despite mixed reviews.

Ranveer Singh On Work Front

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are currently among the busiest stars in Bollywood, with major professional commitments shaping 2026. Ranveer Singh is riding high on the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has broken box office records. His focus now includes expanding the film’s global reach and preparing for its OTT release, reportedly coming on JioHotsar.

Akshay Kumar’s Professional Commitments

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is actively promoting and banking on the success of Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy that crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide within days of release. He is also juggling multiple upcoming projects, including collaborations in the horror and comedy space, while exploring new-age cinema trends.

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