Jonas Brothers’ Joe Jonas Makes Relationship Instagram Official With Tatiana Gabriela 2 Years After Divorce With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is officially back in the romance game. Nearly two years after his split from Sophie Turner, the singer has gone public with his relationship with model and actor Tatiana Gabriela, making it Instagram official in a way that has quickly grabbed fans’ attention. According to post, the couple has been soaking up the sun in Puerto Rico, and their tropical getaway seems to have set social media buzzing. From cosy moments to playful snapshots, their pictures together have a relaxed, affectionate vibe that fans can’t get enough of. One particularly sweet photo booth picture shows the two cuddled up, looking completely at ease in each other’s company. Add to that the beachside views and glimpses of local food, and it’s clear they’ve been making the most of their time away.

Joe shared a series of these moments on Instagram, but in true entertainer fashion, he added a cheeky promotional twist. “If you’re seeing this, it means my Puerto Rico YouTube video is up now,” he wrote in the caption, seamlessly blending romance with a bit of marketing flair.

And there’s more for fans who want a deeper look. Joe’s YouTube vlog offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their island adventures. In the video, Tatiana isn’t just his partner—she also steps into the role of his Spanish tutor, helping him navigate conversations as they explore the island together. The vlog captures them visiting local hotspots, laughing through language lessons, and even taking a dip beneath a picturesque waterfall.

“She’s helping with my Spanish,” Joe says in the video, clearly enjoying both the experience and the company. The two are later seen jumping into the water, sharing a carefree, fun moment that adds to the easy chemistry they seem to have built.

Interestingly, this official reveal doesn’t come out of nowhere. The pair had already been sparking dating rumours since November last year, with subtle hints and sightings keeping fans guessing. Their latest posts, however, put all speculation to rest, confirming that this is indeed a new chapter for Joe.

Before this, Joe was married to Sophie Turner for four years. The former couple, who share two daughters, Willa and Delphine, announced their separation in September 2023. Despite the challenges that followed—including a custody dispute—they ultimately finalised their divorce in 2024. Throughout that period, both maintained a relatively respectful and private approach, asking for space as they adjusted to their new reality.

Joe has also been candid in the past about how difficult it can be to balance a demanding career with personal relationships. Touring schedules, in particular, don’t leave much room for traditional dating. “Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee,” he said in an earlier interview, reflecting on the realities of life on the road. He also mentioned that he has, at times, met people through platforms like Instagram and TikTok, highlighting how modern connections often begin online.

At the same time, he has consistently emphasised the importance of family—especially when it comes to co-parenting. Speaking about his relationship with Turner after their split, Joe shared, “I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I’m really grateful for,” adding that she is “an incredible mum.” His comments reflect a focus on stability and mutual respect, even after the end of their marriage.

Now, nearly two years on, Joe seems to be embracing a fresh start. With Tatiana Gabriela by his side and their relationship out in the open, this new phase appears to be filled with travel, laughter, and shared experiences. What began as quiet speculation has now turned into a confirmed romance—one that fans will no doubt be watching closely as it unfolds.

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