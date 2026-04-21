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Home > Entertainment News > Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Loses Grandfather, Pens Emotional Note For ‘Love Of Her Life’

Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Loses Grandfather, Pens Emotional Note For ‘Love Of Her Life’

Actor Aneet Padda is grieving the loss of her grandfather, who passed away recently. She shared a deeply personal note on Instagram, remembering him with love and calling him the “only love of her life.”

Aneet Padda (PHOTO: IG)
Aneet Padda (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 21, 2026 10:54:23 IST

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Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Loses Grandfather, Pens Emotional Note For ‘Love Of Her Life’

Actor Aneet Padda is grieving the loss of her grandfather, who passed away recently. She shared a deeply personal note on Instagram, remembering him with love and calling him the “only love of her life.” The actor, who had previously spoken about his struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, reflected on their bond and the way he held on to her even as his memory faded.

On Tuesday, Aneet posted a touching photo of herself holding her grandfather’s hand. In the caption, she spoke about his illness and wrote, “The only love of my life. You were slipping away, but you never forgot me. Even when your memory faltered, your love stayed strong.”

She went on to promise that she would carry his memories forward and live by the values he taught her. “I’ll hold on to everything we shared. I’ll carry our years together with me. I’ll try to be a better person, keep your humour alive by retelling your jokes, and bring your kindness and light into every dark space. I’ll share your stories with the world and hold close the pure, unconditional love you gave me. I’ll carry you with me, always,” she wrote.

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Ending her note on an emotional note, she added, “Tonight, I saw the brightest star in the sky and knew that’s where you are. I love you endlessly, Dadu—more than words, more than time itself.”

When Aneet spoke about grandfather’s illness

Aneet had earlier revealed that her grandfather was living with Alzheimer’s, something that made her work in Saiyaara even more personal. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, she had shared how the film’s theme resonated with her real life.

“My grandfather has Alzheimer’s, which made this film deeply emotional for me. He’s reached a stage where he doesn’t remember much, but I truly believe in what the film says—that the mind may forget, but the heart never does. That’s exactly how he is. He may not recall names or details, but he still calls me by the nicknames he’s always used.”

She also remembered a special moment around the film’s release. Since her grandfather couldn’t go to the theatre, her family showed him videos at home. “I thought he wouldn’t recognise me or understand what was happening. But when he saw it, he smiled and called me by my nickname, even saying it was my film. That meant everything to me,” she said.

About Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda has quickly made her mark as one of the most promising young faces in the industry. After gaining attention through major ad campaigns, she broke through with Big Girls Don’t Cry in 2024, earning strong reviews for her performance.Her career reached another milestone with Saiyaara, a successful musical romance that established her as a leading Gen Z star. Beyond acting, she is also a trained singer and composer, having released her debut track Masoom. Up next, she will be seen in Shakti Shalini, backed by Maddock Films, and is also working on another project with her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday.

ALSO READ:  Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 20 Lakh For Medical Emergencies, Personally Visits Ailing Makeup Artist

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Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Loses Grandfather, Pens Emotional Note For ‘Love Of Her Life’

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Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Loses Grandfather, Pens Emotional Note For ‘Love Of Her Life’

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Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Loses Grandfather, Pens Emotional Note For ‘Love Of Her Life’
Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Loses Grandfather, Pens Emotional Note For ‘Love Of Her Life’
Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Loses Grandfather, Pens Emotional Note For ‘Love Of Her Life’
Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Loses Grandfather, Pens Emotional Note For ‘Love Of Her Life’

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