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Home > Entertainment News > Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 20 Lakh For Medical Emergencies, Personally Visits Ailing Makeup Artist

Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 20 Lakh For Medical Emergencies, Personally Visits Ailing Makeup Artist

This is not the first time that Chiranjeevi has taken part in philanthropy. Over the years, the veteran star has been actively involved in several charitable initiatives.

Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 20 Lakh For Medical Emergencies, Personally Visits Ailing Makeup Artist

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 20, 2026 19:03:08 IST

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Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 20 Lakh For Medical Emergencies, Personally Visits Ailing Makeup Artist

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again proved that his generosity extends far beyond the silver screen. In a heartfelt move, the South veteran contributed substantial financial assistance to two people from the film industry. According to reports, Chiranjeevi donated Rs 10.5 lakh to support the urgent heart surgery of makeup artist Sivanath, also known as Siva. The actor did not stop there. He also paid visit to the hospital to check on Sivanath’s health and ensure he was receiving proper care.

Chiranjeevi’s Rs 20 Lakh Assistance

Reports suggest that Sivanath required immediate medical intervention and members of the film fraternity reached out for help. Chiranjeevi responded swiftly and stepped in to cover the major portion of the expenses.

In a related development, the South actor extended support to the family of his former manager, KV Narasaiahh. Chiranjeevi donated Rs 9.5 lakh when Narasaiahh’s wife required a life-saving bypass surgery.

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As per Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi’s timely intervention helped the family as they were reportedly struggling to arrange funds for the medical procedure. Industry insiders reportedly said that Chiranjeevi acted immediately after learning about the situation.

This is not the first time that Chiranjeevi has taken part in philanthropy. Over the years, the veteran star has been quite involved in charitable initiatives. He has often stepped in to help members of the entertainment industry during crisis. Fans and industry colleagues took to social media to praise the actor, with many calling him a ‘real-life megastar’.

Chiranjeevi On Work Front

Chiranjeevi is one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema, especially in the Telugu film industry. Born as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, he earned the title ‘Megastar’ due to his immense popularity and versatile performances. He has acted in more than 150 films, proving that he is a powerhouse of talents.

His unique style and charisma have a boost to commercial cinema in the South industry. Apart from acting, he has also ventured into politics. The South veteran has been honoured with several awards, including the Padma Bhushan.

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Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 20 Lakh For Medical Emergencies, Personally Visits Ailing Makeup Artist

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Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 20 Lakh For Medical Emergencies, Personally Visits Ailing Makeup Artist
Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 20 Lakh For Medical Emergencies, Personally Visits Ailing Makeup Artist
Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 20 Lakh For Medical Emergencies, Personally Visits Ailing Makeup Artist
Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 20 Lakh For Medical Emergencies, Personally Visits Ailing Makeup Artist

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