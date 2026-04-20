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Home > Entertainment News > Farah Khan Spills The Beans On Rakesh Bedi Having ‘Free Ka Khaana, Free Ki Daaru’ At Javed Akhtar’s Home

Farah Khan Spills The Beans On Rakesh Bedi Having ‘Free Ka Khaana, Free Ki Daaru’ At Javed Akhtar’s Home

Farah Khan fondly recalled being just 15 years old when Rakesh, then around 25, was studying at the Film and Television Institute of India. Sharing a fun anecdote from that time

Rakesh Bedi And Farah Khan
Rakesh Bedi And Farah Khan

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 20, 2026 18:07:52 IST

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Farah Khan Spills The Beans On Rakesh Bedi Having ‘Free Ka Khaana, Free Ki Daaru’ At Javed Akhtar’s Home

Veteran Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi is enjoying a fresh wave of popularity, thanks to his standout performance in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Recently, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan dropped by his home for her cooking vlog with her cook Dilip, where the two shared nostalgic stories from their early days in the industry—including some amusing memories involving Javed Akhtar.

Throwback to FTII Days

As Farah stepped into Rakesh’s home, she warmly introduced him to her viewers as “Dhurandhar ka main hero (the main hero of Dhurandhar)”. She mentioned that although they go way back, they were meeting after a long gap.

Farah fondly recalled being just 15 years old when Rakesh, then around 25, was studying at the Film and Television Institute of India. Sharing a fun anecdote from that time, she said, “FTII se yeh log roz aate the Javed uncle aur Honey aunty ke ghar free ka khaana aur free ki daaru peene, aate the vahan par toh we used to meet all of them (They used to come every day from FTII to Javed uncle and Honey aunty’s house for free food and free drinks, and that’s where we would meet all of them).”

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She went on to add, “He used to come with Farooq Shaikh, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta and Supriya Pathak. Humari puraani dosti hai (We are old friends) but we are meeting after a very long time.” Rakesh chimed in, saying that this routine continued for years.

Remembering a Friend

When Satish Shah passed away in 2025, Rakesh shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. Posting a picture, he wrote, “How much I miss you, my friend. You are etched in me.”

Dhurandhar’s Massive Success

At present, Rakesh is riding high on the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His portrayal of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali has struck a chord with audiences, with several of his dialogues going viral online.

The film has turned into a massive box office success, earning over ₹1,750 crore worldwide and becoming the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time—behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,810 crore) and Dangal (₹2,000 crore).

Recent Work and What’s Next

Rakesh was last seen in the series Matka King, alongside Vijay Varma, and directed by Nagraj Manjule. The show is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Up next, he will appear in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film features a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, along with Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Digvijay Singh. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on May 22.

ALSO READ:  Healthy weight Loss vs Crash Dieting: Know Doctor-Recommended Approach For Healthy Balanced Lifestyle

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Tags: Farah Khanjaved akhtarRakesh Bedisatish shah

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Farah Khan Spills The Beans On Rakesh Bedi Having ‘Free Ka Khaana, Free Ki Daaru’ At Javed Akhtar’s Home

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Farah Khan Spills The Beans On Rakesh Bedi Having ‘Free Ka Khaana, Free Ki Daaru’ At Javed Akhtar’s Home

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Farah Khan Spills The Beans On Rakesh Bedi Having ‘Free Ka Khaana, Free Ki Daaru’ At Javed Akhtar’s Home
Farah Khan Spills The Beans On Rakesh Bedi Having ‘Free Ka Khaana, Free Ki Daaru’ At Javed Akhtar’s Home
Farah Khan Spills The Beans On Rakesh Bedi Having ‘Free Ka Khaana, Free Ki Daaru’ At Javed Akhtar’s Home
Farah Khan Spills The Beans On Rakesh Bedi Having ‘Free Ka Khaana, Free Ki Daaru’ At Javed Akhtar’s Home

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