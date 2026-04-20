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Home > Health News > Healthy weight Loss vs Crash Dieting: Know Doctor-Recommended Approach For Healthy Balanced Lifestyle

Healthy weight Loss vs Crash Dieting: Know Doctor-Recommended Approach For Healthy Balanced Lifestyle

Crash dieting usually means cutting calories too sharply or removing entire food groups. While the scale may drop quickly at first, much of that loss can come from water and muscle, not just fat.

Weight loss (Photo: Freepik)
Weight loss (Photo: Freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 20, 2026 18:06:45 IST

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Healthy weight Loss vs Crash Dieting: Know Doctor-Recommended Approach For Healthy Balanced Lifestyle

A gradual, slow and steady weight loss strategy works best when it comes to maintaining a sustained weight loss instead of crash dieting. Crash diets may promise quick results, but they often lead to muscle loss, nutrient gaps, fatigue, and rapid weight regain. Reportedly, only about 20% of people who lose weight are able to maintain long-term weight loss. In contrast, a balanced plan supports long-term health and helps you build habits you can actually follow.

Dr. Anju Ghei, Vice President, Head – Preventive Health with VLCC Healthcare shares which is better recommended for healthy lifestyle, the difference between healthy weight loss and crash dieting.

The Downside of Crash Diets

Crash dieting usually means cutting calories too sharply or removing entire food groups. While the scale may drop quickly at first, much of that loss can come from water and muscle, not just fat. A gradual weight-loss pace of about 0.5 to 1 pound per week is associated with better lean mass preservation than rapid weight loss. This pace is considered more realistic because it gives your body time to adapt and reduces the risk of side effects like weakness, mood swings, gallstones, or loss of lean muscle

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The Right Approach

Healthy weight loss is also about protecting your metabolism and improving overall health, not just reducing the number on the scale. Maintaining weight loss can lower blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and strain on the heart and joints. Long-term success is better measured by sustainable change, for example, keeping off at least 5% to 10% of body weight for a year or more is often considered meaningful progress. It also helps improve energy levels, sleep quality, and day-to-day mobility, making healthy habits easier to maintain. When weight loss happens gradually, the body is less likely to react with intense hunger or a slowed metabolism, which can make rebound weight gain more likely. That is why doctors often recommend steady changes that fit into real life rather than extreme diets that cannot be sustained.

Embracing Healthy Habits

The best plan is one that includes balanced meals, enough protein, regular movement, sleep, hydration, and realistic goals. Small daily changes are often more effective than extreme restrictions because they can be maintained over time. This is also where guided support can make a real difference, especially for people who have tried and failed with short-term diets before.

A steady approach helps the body adjust without feeling deprived, which makes it easier to stay consistent. It also allows room for flexibility, so social events, travel, or busy workdays do not completely derail progress. Over time, these habits become part of daily life rather than a temporary plan. That is what makes weight loss more sustainable and far less stressful.

Seek Expert Guidance

A comprehensive wellness program that combines personalized diet planning, body composition tracking, lifestyle coaching, and regular progress monitoring can make the journey easier and more sustainable. As every step is aligned with measurable progress, it makes it easier to adjust the plan as the body changes. Over time, that kind of guided support can be the difference between short-term effort and lasting results. The best plan is one that includes balanced meals, enough protein, regular movement, sleep, hydration, and realistic goals.

Instead of chasing quick fixes, focus on consistency. That may mean eating in a calorie deficit, choosing high-fiber foods, adding strength training, and tracking progress in a sustainable way. For people who want structure and accountability, a guided program such as those offered by wellness-focused centres can help combine nutrition, fitness, and monitoring in one plan.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Which Akshay Kumar Horror-Comedy Is the Bigger Box Office Hit?

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Healthy weight Loss vs Crash Dieting: Know Doctor-Recommended Approach For Healthy Balanced Lifestyle

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Healthy weight Loss vs Crash Dieting: Know Doctor-Recommended Approach For Healthy Balanced Lifestyle
Healthy weight Loss vs Crash Dieting: Know Doctor-Recommended Approach For Healthy Balanced Lifestyle
Healthy weight Loss vs Crash Dieting: Know Doctor-Recommended Approach For Healthy Balanced Lifestyle
Healthy weight Loss vs Crash Dieting: Know Doctor-Recommended Approach For Healthy Balanced Lifestyle

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