Ethiopian Embassy And ASSOCHAM Host India-Africa Dialogue 2026

New Delhi, May 5, 2026: Ethiopian Embassy in association with ASSOCHAM hosted the India–Africa Dialogue2026 Curtain Raiser in New Delhi.

Those were in attendance at the event were ambassadors of several African countries, senior diplomats from African Missions in India, distinguished representatives from key Ministries of the Government of India, as well as prominent industry leaders and policy experts. In his welcome remarks, Ambassador MolalignAsfaw, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Ethiopia, underscored Ethiopia’s enduring role as a steadfast advocate of Pan-Africanism and a diplomatic bridge betweenAfrica and global partners, including India.

“Today’s event is an important platformto deepen strategic engagement and to strengthen people to people ties betweenAfrica and India. During this turbulence times the possible way out is only partnership and trust. The entire global South should work in partnership. Situationin Middle East is a global issue because it is affecting all countries,” tells Aswaf exclusively to News X.

Special addresses were delivered by Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, and Rajesh Agarwal, Commerce Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Indusry.

Nirmal Kumar Minda, President, ASSOCHAM, emphasised the increasing dynamism of India–Africa economic relations and called for sustained dialogue, private sector engagement, and institutional collaboration to unlock the full potential of this partnership.



The event set the tone for the forthcoming 4th India–Africa Forum Summit 2026 scheduled to be held later this month.