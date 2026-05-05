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Home > India News > Ethiopian Embassy And ASSOCHAM Host India-Africa Dialogue 2026

Ethiopian Embassy And ASSOCHAM Host India-Africa Dialogue 2026

India–Africa Dialogue 2026 curtain raiser held in New Delhi, bringing diplomats, policymakers, and industry leaders together to boost strategic partnership, trade ties, and global South cooperation ahead of the upcoming forum summit.

Ethiopian Embassy And ASSOCHAM Host India-Africa Dialogue 2026

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Edited By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-05 23:16 IST

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Ethiopian Embassy And ASSOCHAM Host India-Africa Dialogue 2026

New Delhi, May 5, 2026: Ethiopian Embassy in association with ASSOCHAM hosted the India–Africa Dialogue2026 Curtain Raiser in New Delhi.  

Those were in attendance at the event were ambassadors of several African countries, senior diplomats from African Missions in India, distinguished representatives from key Ministries of the Government of India, as well as prominent industry leaders and policy experts. In his welcome remarks, Ambassador MolalignAsfaw, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Ethiopia, underscored Ethiopia’s enduring role as a steadfast advocate of Pan-Africanism and a diplomatic bridge betweenAfrica and global partners, including India.  

“Today’s event is an important platformto deepen strategic engagement and to strengthen people to people ties betweenAfrica and India. During this turbulence times the possible way out is only partnership and trust. The entire global South should work in partnership. Situationin Middle East is a global issue because it is affecting all countries,” tells Aswaf exclusively to News X.

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Special addresses were delivered by Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, and  Rajesh Agarwal, Commerce Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Indusry.

Nirmal Kumar Minda, President, ASSOCHAM, emphasised the increasing dynamism of India–Africa economic relations and called for sustained dialogue, private sector engagement, and institutional collaboration to unlock the full potential of this partnership. 
  
The event set the tone for the forthcoming 4th India–Africa Forum Summit 2026 scheduled to be held later this month.

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Tags: ASSOCHAM India Africa partnershipEthiopia Embassy India eventIndia Africa Dialogue 2026India Africa economic relationsIndia Africa Forum Summit 2026

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Ethiopian Embassy And ASSOCHAM Host India-Africa Dialogue 2026

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Ethiopian Embassy And ASSOCHAM Host India-Africa Dialogue 2026
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Ethiopian Embassy And ASSOCHAM Host India-Africa Dialogue 2026
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